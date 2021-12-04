[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: The Itchyworms

LIVE

The band returns to perform their latest single

MANILA, Philippines – The Itchyworms are back on Rappler Live Jam!

The band has been celebrating their 25th anniversary throughout 2021, releasing several music videos, an album, a docuseries, and a podcast.

They recently released their single “Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw),” a timely song about looking forward to better and brighter days. The song’s music video, directed by Amiel Kabigting, premiered on November 25.

The Itchyworms also released their Christmas album, Christmas Starts When the Bers Begin, a yearly catchall for all their holiday music. So far, the album includes their two previous releases, “Have a Merry Christmas,” and “Maligayang Pasko,” with new additions set to drop soon.

Catch up with the band and enjoy their music as they perform on Rappler Live Jam! – Rappler.com