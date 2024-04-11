[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: YARA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The girls of P-pop group YARA – Kim, Christa, Gelou, and Rocher – are ready to shake things up on Rappler Live Jam!

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop girl group YARA is hitting the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, April 11, and we’re ready for it!

Bringing their catchy electronic hiphop sounds to the stage, YARA members Kim, Christa, Gelou, and Rocher will be performing their hit singles “ADAA,” “Bakit Papa?,” and their latest track “Eksena.”

YARA was formed in 2017 as the first girl-group champions of PPOP Survival program POPinoy, hosted by TV5. They debuted in March 2023 with digital single “ADDA,” followed by their viral cover of “Bakit Papa,” solidifying their P-pop presence as a unique hiphop-centric girl group.

Make sure to catch YARA on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com