LIVE UPDATES: Asia Artist Awards 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the Asia Artist Awards fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region.

The 2023 edition of the awards ceremony will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. This will also be the first time for the AAAs to be held in the Philippines.

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will be the MCs for the show.

Among the confirmed attendees include K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ITZY, and SEVENTEEN’s BSS.

Actors Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyoseop, Kim Seonho, Moon Gayoung, Lee Jun-ho, Jung Sung-il, Kim Young-dae, Lee Jun-young, Moon Sang-min, and Yoo Seon-ho are also attending the event.

Several Filipino celebrities and P-pop groups SB19 and HORI7ON are also scheduled to attend.

Bookmark this page for blow-by-blow updates – from pre-event activities, to the red carpet, to the awarding proper!

LATEST UPDATES