FULL LIST: Asia Artist Awards 2023 winners

Five-piece girl group NewJeans wins two AAA Grand Prizes for Singer of the Year and Song of the Year with 'Ditto'

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of winners have been crowned at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 held on Thursday, December 14, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The AAA is a South Korean award-giving body that annually recognizes Asian music groups, artists, actors, and the like, for their achievements in the entertainment industry.

Its first ceremony took place in 2016 at the Kyunghee University in South Korea. Since then, the AAA has also held its succeeding ceremonies in other Asian countries like Vietnam, Japan, and now, the Philippines.

From the Focus Award to the Grand Prizes, here is the complete list of winners for AAA’s 2023 edition:

AAA Focus Award

HORI7ON

LUN8

Younghoon (The Boyz)

Ahn Dong-gu

AAA Icon Award

Tempest

NMIXX

Kep1er

Cha Joo-young

AAA Potential Award

Lapillus

ATBO

Yoo Seon-ho

Paul Blanco

AAA Best Creator Award

3RACHA

AAA Popularity Award

Lim Young-woong

Sakurazaka46

Lee Jun-ho

Kim Se-jeong

AAA Hot Trend Award

SB19

NewJeans

Lee Jun-ho

Ahn Hyo-seop

Lim Young-woong

AAA New Wave Award

Yaochen

Kingdom

Ash Island

Jaechan

AAA Emotive Award

ONEUS

BOYNEXTDOOR

&TEAM

Suho

AAA Rookie of the Year

ZEROBASEONE

Moon Sang-min

Lee Eun-saem

AAA Asia Celebrity Award

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

Jang Won-young

Kim Seon-ho

Kentaro Sakaguchi

AAA Best Choice Award

Lee Young-ji

KANG DANIEL

BOYNEXTDOOR

&TEAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Ben&Ben

Dreamcatcher

Lim Young-woong

DinDin

Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Acting Performance Award

Kim Young-dae

Lee Jun-young

Moon Ga-young

Suho

AAA Fabulous Award

Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Lim Young-woong

AAA Best Musician Award

ZEROBASEONE

Sakurazaka46

KARD

STAYC

Kwon Eun-bi

AAA Scene Stealer Award

Jung Sung-il

AAA Best Actor Award

Kim Se-jeong

Ahn Hyo-seop

Lee Dong-hwi

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco

Lee Jun-hyuk

AAA Top of K-pop Record Award

Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Performance Award

LE SSERAFIM

AAA Best Artist Award (Singer)

SB19

LE SSERAFIM

AKMU

ITZY

IVE

The Boyz

AAA Best Artist Award (Actor)

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kim Seon-ho

Kim Ji-hoon

AAA Grand Prize: Fandom of the Year

Lim Young-woong

AAA Grand Prize: Performance of the Year

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

AAA Grand Prize: Stage of the Year

Stray Kids

AAA Grand Prize: Song of the Year

NewJeans – “Ditto”

AAA Grand Prize: Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN – FML

AAA Grand Prize: Singer of the Year

NewJeans

AAA Grand Prize: Actor of the Year

Lee Jun-ho

– Rappler.com