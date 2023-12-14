FULL LIST: Asia Artist Awards 2023 winners

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A new set of winners have been crowned at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 held on Thursday, December 14, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
The AAA is a South Korean award-giving body that annually recognizes Asian music groups, artists, actors, and the like, for their achievements in the entertainment industry.
Its first ceremony took place in 2016 at the Kyunghee University in South Korea. Since then, the AAA has also held its succeeding ceremonies in other Asian countries like Vietnam, Japan, and now, the Philippines.
From the Focus Award to the Grand Prizes, here is the complete list of winners for AAA’s 2023 edition:
AAA Focus Award
- HORI7ON
- LUN8
- Younghoon (The Boyz)
- Ahn Dong-gu
AAA Icon Award
- Tempest
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
- Cha Joo-young
AAA Potential Award
- Lapillus
- ATBO
- Yoo Seon-ho
- Paul Blanco
AAA Best Creator Award
- 3RACHA
AAA Popularity Award
- Lim Young-woong
- Sakurazaka46
- Lee Jun-ho
- Kim Se-jeong
AAA Hot Trend Award
- SB19
- NewJeans
- Lee Jun-ho
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Lim Young-woong
AAA New Wave Award
- Yaochen
- Kingdom
- Ash Island
- Jaechan
AAA Emotive Award
- ONEUS
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- &TEAM
- Suho
AAA Rookie of the Year
- ZEROBASEONE
- Moon Sang-min
- Lee Eun-saem
AAA Asia Celebrity Award
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- Jang Won-young
- Kim Seon-ho
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
AAA Best Choice Award
- Lee Young-ji
- KANG DANIEL
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- &TEAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Ben&Ben
- Dreamcatcher
- Lim Young-woong
- DinDin
- Kim Jae-joong
AAA Best Acting Performance Award
- Kim Young-dae
- Lee Jun-young
- Moon Ga-young
- Suho
AAA Fabulous Award
- Kathryn Bernardo
- Daniel Padilla
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- Lim Young-woong
AAA Best Musician Award
- ZEROBASEONE
- Sakurazaka46
- KARD
- STAYC
- Kwon Eun-bi
AAA Scene Stealer Award
- Jung Sung-il
AAA Best Actor Award
- Kim Se-jeong
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Lee Dong-hwi
- Melai Cantiveros-Francisco
- Lee Jun-hyuk
AAA Top of K-pop Record Award
- Kim Jae-joong
AAA Best Performance Award
- LE SSERAFIM
AAA Best Artist Award (Singer)
- SB19
- LE SSERAFIM
- AKMU
- ITZY
- IVE
- The Boyz
AAA Best Artist Award (Actor)
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Kim Seon-ho
- Kim Ji-hoon
AAA Grand Prize: Fandom of the Year
- Lim Young-woong
AAA Grand Prize: Performance of the Year
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
AAA Grand Prize: Stage of the Year
- Stray Kids
AAA Grand Prize: Song of the Year
- NewJeans – “Ditto”
AAA Grand Prize: Album of the Year
- SEVENTEEN – FML
AAA Grand Prize: Singer of the Year
- NewJeans
AAA Grand Prize: Actor of the Year
- Lee Jun-ho
