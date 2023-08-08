Lovi Poe goes public with engagement to Monty Blencowe

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After “a couple of years” actress Lovi Poe seems to have gone public with her engagement to her boyfriend, British film producer Monty Blencowe.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, sharing a reel with videos of a seaside sunrise leading up to a clip of her wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.

In the caption she wrote: “A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring. We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you.”

Considering how private their relationship has been, it’s no surprise that Lovi hasn’t revealed any other details on their wedding plans.

Lovi and Monty were first spotted together in 2019, and went Instagram-official with him that same year when she shared a photo of them attending the Royal Ascot together.

Since then, they’ve maintained a low-key long-distance relationship, with Lovi based in the Philippines and Monty based in the United States. – Rappler.com