LOOK: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new film ‘Walang KaParis’

MANILA, Philippines – Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez will be returning as a pair in the upcoming movie Walang KaParis, six years after their hit film Kita Kita.

Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, Walang KaParis follows Paris-based Filipino artist Jojo (played by Marquez) as he searches for a mysterious woman that frequently appears in his thoughts as he paints. Soon, he crosses paths with Marie (portrayed by De Rossi), who claims to be the muse he’s looking for.

Bernardo also helmed the 2017 movie Kita Kita that popularized the AlEmpoy tandem. The movie title – Walang KaParis – is a play on the Tagalog word “kapares” which means “love match,” as well as the city of Paris in France where the film is shot.

In an Instagram post on Friday, March 3, De Rossi expressed her enthusiasm about working with the comedian on a second project.

“Ang pagbabalik ng economy class tandem, na tatalunin ang pa-world class! Walang ganun! Kami na ‘to! We’re back and we’re back to back,” she captioned the post. (The return of the economy class tandem which is set to beat the world-class pairings out there! No way! This is us! We’re back and we’re back to back.)

Marquez also posted about the film, and teased his co-star in an Instagram post. “Hindi ko alam kung kinikilig ka sakin dahil [crush] mo talaga ako o nasisikipan ka sa damit na suot mo,” he wrote. (I’m not sure if you’re feeling giddy just because you have a crush on me, or your clothes feel too tight.)

The upcoming romantic film is produced by Spring Films and Viva Films, with Piolo Pascual and Joyce Bernal tagged as producers. KZ Tandingan, who also featured in the movie Kita Kita, will return to record Walang KaParis’ original soundtrack.

De Rossi and Marquez first got paired together in the 2017 film Kita Kita, which became the highest-grossing independent film in the country after earning over P300 million in three weeks.

Walang KaParis will be released on March 23 through Prime Video. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

