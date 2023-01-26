‘An Inconvenient Love’ to premiere on Netflix

DONBELLE. Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan star in 'An Inconvenient Love.'

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Bubblies! DonBelle movie An Inconvenient Love is headed for Netflix, premiering on the streaming platform on February 23.

The film stars Donny Pangilinan as Manny, the son of a powerful businessman who wants to start his own plant shop. He meets Belle Mariano’s character, Ayef, a convenience store worker who dreams of becoming an animator.

The two eventually fall in love, but they give their romance a deadline as Ayef is set on chasing her dreams in Singapore.

Also part of the cast are JC Alcantara, Epy Quizon, Matet de Leon, Adrian Lindayag, Iana Bernardez, Sheenly Gener, Brian Sy, Chino Liu, Teresa Loyzaga, Lara Quigaman, Maxene Magalona, and Tirso Cruz III.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, the film first opened in Philippine cinemas on November 23, becoming the first Star Cinema movie to hit the big screen since the pandemic started. – Rappler.com