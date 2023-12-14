[Only IN Hollywood] ‘Barbenheimer’ ruled, Asians made mark at 2024 Golden Globes nominations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The nominees reflected the discerning taste of the 300 voters from all over the world

LOS ANGELES, USA – In its recent nominations announcement, the Golden Globe Awards celebrated the diversity and excellence of talents in film and television, with Asians marking what I believe is a record number of nods.

The 2024 nominees revealed by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama, who were introduced by Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, reflected the discerning taste of the 300 voters from all over the world (making the Globes the most culturally diverse awards body in Hollywood).

ANNOUNCEMENT. Cedric the Entertainer, Helen Hoehne, and Wilmer Valderrama. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

As usual, we woke up at dawn to cover the traditional early morning ceremonies at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Multiple Emmy Award winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, whose credits include the Academy Awards show and who will be the 81st Globes’ executive producers and showrunners, also attended.

Twenty-seven performers, from Ali Wong, Fantasia Barrino, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, to Steven Yeun, also woke up to find themselves first-time Globe nominees. Some of them could also make history when the winners are announced at the Golden Globes show on January 7.

If Ali, cited for her portrayal of Amy Lau in the acclaimed Netflix hit, Beef, wins, she’d make history as the first Asian American actress to bag the trophy for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Steven was also cited in the male equivalent of the category for his equally compelling turn as Danny Cho in the comedy-drama about road rage that escalates into a bitter feud.

BEEF. Ali Wong and Stephen Yeun in ‘Beef.’ Netflix

Creator Lee Sung Jin reacted to Beef’s Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination: “Thank you to the Golden Globes for recognizing the hard work of our cast and crew.”

He quipped about the crack-of-dawn rites: “While I wish the nominations were announced at 8 am Pacific Time, I am beyond honored and thrilled.”

It’s a tribute to Past Lives’ quietly powerful impact that the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival almost a year ago, stayed in the voters’ minds and rewarded Celine Song’s feature directing debut with four nods – Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Celine) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Greta Lee).

Celine reacted with these words: “I am thrilled to be nominated for four Golden Globes among nominees whose many films I have admired as a filmgoer all my life – thank you so much for these incredible honors for my debut feature.”

TEO AND GRETA. Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in ‘Past Lives.’ A24

“I have spent the morning thanking everyone who worked on the film with me and celebrating with them. I feel especially honored and grateful to be embraced by the film community as a newcomer — I can’t begin to express what it means to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Greta, on the other hand, wrote, “It is a complete and total honor to be recognized by the Golden Globes this morning. This journey, crafted by the genius mind of Celine Song, has been the experience of a lifetime.”

“And it’s with an overwhelming sense of pride for the movie we got to make with our extraordinary cast and crew that we receive the news of our Past Lives’ nominations. This is absolutely a dream come true.”

Korean American Charles Melton also woke up to the good news that he just nabbed his first Globes nod – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – for his Joe Yoo role in May December.

MAY DECEMBER. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘May December.’ Netflix

“Making May December was by far the highlight of my career,” Charles declared. “The experience was pure magic with the most extraordinary film family. I love you all so much.”

“Entering Todd Haynes’ world has profoundly changed my life and acting opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore was something I could only dream about. Golden Globes, thank you for acknowledging our beautiful movie. It means the world to all of us.”

Natalie and Julianne also cinched acting nods for the movie inspired by the true story of sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau.

In the Best Motion Picture – Animated field, a remarkable four out of the six nominees were directed or codirected by Asians: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Suzume, and Wish. The other animated film contenders are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Elemental, in addition to being directed by Peter Sohn, was cowritten by Brenda Hsueh (with John Hoberg and Kat Likkel).

Peter and Elemental producer Denise Ream enthused about their film’s citation: “Elemental is about finding love, against all odds, and where you least expect it. And since it has come out, we’re constantly amazed by the love we have felt.”

ELEMENTAL. Wade and Ember. Disney/Pixar.

“We’re so grateful audiences have embraced our film, and now we’re incredibly honored the Golden Globes have as well. Thank you.”

Ronnie del Carmen, the highly-respected Filipino American animation artist, director, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter, tackled his first major role as a voice actor in Elemental and did a critically praised turn as Bernie.

Another Fil-Am, two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique, shot Maestro, which earned four Globes nods – Best Picture – Drama, Best Director (Bradley Cooper), Best Actor (Bradley), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan).

CAREY AND BRADLEY. Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro.’ Netflix

Bradley joins such icons as Barbra Streisand, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen for having been nominated for helming and acting categories for the same film.

The Boy and the Heron is the latest masterpiece of Hayao Miyasaki, hailed by many as the greatest animator in film history. For 45 years, Hayao has been gifting us with his breathtakingly beautiful cinema, with The Boy and the Heron recently marking a milestone as his first film to top the North American box office.

This newest offering of Studio Ghibli also celebrates the first-ever Globes nod (Best Original Score – Motion Picture) of Joe Hisaishi, who has been collaborating with Hayao for four decades.

FROGS. A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron.’ Studio Ghibli

“It’s an honor too great for me. It’s all thanks to all the fans and staff!” exclaimed Suzume writer-director Makoto Shinkai. It’s the boyish-looking Makoto’s first Globes citation.

Wish directors, Prasansook “Fawn” Veerasunthorn, who is Thai, and Chris Buck declared, “Wishes really do come true, and on this morning, we are beyond grateful for the Golden Globes’ recognition of our film Wish and to every artist who poured their hearts and love of animation into this film.”

Fawn, in her feature directing debut, also conceived the musical fantasy story with Chris, Jennifer Lee, and Allison Moore.

Lily Gladstone also made Globes history as the first Indigenous nominee in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her breakthrough turn as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Lily’s reaction quote was relevant and significant: “I am deeply moved that the Golden Globes is recognizing our film and the Osage heart behind it. We could never have brought this story to life without the personal contributions of the Osage Nation and I’ll be forever grateful to them and every member of the cast and crew.”

“These nominations shine a light on the memory of Mollie Burkhart and all the Osage women and men who lived and died during the Reign of Terror. They are the emotional core of Killers of the Flower Moon and we honor them.”

“It is especially meaningful to be recognized today alongside the great Marty (Scorsese), Bob (Robert De Niro), and Leo. The experience of working with these inspiring artists can barely be put into words. Their commitment, dedication, and generosity have enriched my life in countless ways.”

“I am so honored to have been entrusted with this story that belongs to the Osage nation and so deeply grateful to the Golden Globes for seeing me and our film which means so much to Native American and Indigenous people around the world.”

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Paramount Pictures/Apple TV+

Lily’s costar, Leonardo DiCaprio, said about his Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama citation: “I am honored by this Golden Globe nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with the incomparable Martin Scorsese and legendary Robert De Niro and am thankful for this entire cast and crew.”

“The experience of collaborating with Lily Gladstone has been truly extraordinary. She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation’s history to life.”

“This nomination is a reflection of a collaboration – a reminder of the transformative power that emerges from telling meaningful stories. Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for this recognition and acknowledging the tireless dedication of this entire team.”

Meryl Streep, the world’s preeminent actress, broke her own record. With her latest nod – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her role as Loretta Durkin (a struggling actress!) on Only Murders in the Building – she now has a career total of 33 nominations.

Both La Streep and Jodie Foster, who was cited for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Nyad, have the distinction of being Globes nominees or winners in every decade since the 1970s.

Jodie gushed, “What a wonderful surprise! It’s like a delicious group hug for our fierce Golden Girls team, Annette Bening, Diana Nyad, and Bonnie Stoll. Love them so much.”

American Idol winner Fantasia was effusive for being recognized by the Globes in her film acting debut as Celie in Blitz Bazawule’s moving musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

FANTASIA. Fantasia Barrino gives a stunning performance as Celie. Warner Bros.

Fantasia posted on social media about her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “Dear God, Dear Stars, Dear Trees, Dear Sky, Dear Peoples, Dear Everything, Dear God! Thank you @goldenglobes for the nomination, I am humbly grateful!”

She told Variety: “Can you hear my voice? I have cried; I have screamed and ran around the room like a little kid. And I also had to take time to just tell God, ‘Thank you.’”

“I pick up my phone as soon as I wake up and call my husband, and as soon as he picks up, he’s yelling. And my mom is screaming. I go into worry mode.”

“I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ And they’re like, ‘Wait, you don’t know!’ My husband says, ‘Congratulations, queen. You’ve been nominated for a Golden Globe.’

And I literally went, ‘Waaaaaah.’ I had to hang up and call them back because I literally was dreaming.”

Fantasia’s The Color Purple costar, Danielle Brooks, was just as enthusiastic about her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture nomination. As Sofia, she brings down the house in her song, Hell No!

DANIELLE. Danielle Brooks as Sofia and Corey Hawkins as Harpo. Warner Bros.

Danielle wrote, “I first saw The Color Purple on Broadway when I was 15 years old. It was that moment, seeing people who looked like me for the first time on that stage, that gave me permission to dream about being here one day.”

“So, to be recognized for this role, a role that deeply means so much to me, is beyond special. Thank you, Miss O (Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 drama version), for so graciously passing the baton.”

“Congratulations to my sister, Fantasia, on her nomination and to the amazing cast and crew for their work on this film. Lastly, thank you, Golden Globes, for this incredible honor. I am beyond humbled.”

Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s feminist and entertaining take on the popular Mattel doll, emerged as the leading contender with nine nods, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which garnered eight citations. Talk about how “Barbenheimer” ruled this year.

Ryan Gosling had the most apt and droll reaction to being nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: “It’s an honor to have your work acknowledged but for Ken, this is the first time he’s been acknowledged, for anything, EVER! And to have it be for supporting Barbie, there is no greater honor.”

BARBIE. Margot Robbie stars in the film by Greta Gerwig. Warner Bros.

“So thanks to the Golden Globes, Ken, whose job definitely isn’t ‘surf,’ has been shredding one giant wave of emotions since he heard the news.”

Barbie director and cowriter Greta Gerwig said, “Everyone in the Barbie family is thrilled to pieces with the Golden Globe nominations – it was such a collective effort of joy and risk-taking and to see the film recognized is incredible. We are honored to be in such excellent company and can’t wait to bring the Barbie party to the Globes.”

The Barbie producing team enthused, “Nine nominations are actually like waking up in Barbie Land – what a perfect way to start the day! Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for honoring the film in this massive way.”

“We loved every moment of making this movie and seeing the joy it has brought to audiences, so to have all the hard work, dedication, and artistry that went into making Barbie acknowledged in this way means the world to us.”

Dua Lipa, who copped Best Original Song nod for “Dance the Night,” exclaimed, “I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination and I couldn’t be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special.”

“Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s ‘best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark (Ronson), Andrew (Wyatt), Caroline (Ailin), and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs and it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

Mark and Andrew Wyatt, who cowrote “Dance the Night” and “I’m Just Ken,” another song contender (Barbie scored a record three song nods, including Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?”), said:

“We’re beyond excited to be recognized for our songs from Greta Gerwig’s brilliant movie that inspired them and we wouldn’t be here without our exceptional cowriter and superstar on “Dance the Night,” Dua Lipa, and the insanely talented Ryan Gosling who brought “I’m Just Ken” to life in every way. Thank you to the Golden Globes.”

In his statement, Christopher Nolan wrote about Oppenheimer’s multiple nods including Best Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay:

“Working with the great ensemble cast of Oppenheimer has been one of the highlights of my career, so I am thrilled the Golden Globes have recognized Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy’s incredible work in this film. I’m delighted with all of the nominations, including Ludwig’s magnificent score.”

CILLIAN. Cillian Murphy plays the title role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ Universal Pictures

The following are more reaction quotes from the nominees:

Cord Jefferson, director of American Fiction, Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “Making American Fiction was the greatest honor of my life. Seeing this deeply personal story resonate with others around the world is the icing on the cake.”

“I want to thank the Golden Globes. And I share this recognition with our producers, our brilliant cast, led by Jeffrey Wright, our crew, and everyone who helped make this film become a reality.”

“I’m grateful for this recognition by the Golden Globes, particularly because our film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture.”

Jeffrey Wright, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “Everyone who was part of American Fiction, from our brilliant filmmaker Cord Jefferson to every single member of the cast and crew are acknowledged not just by that nomination but by mine as well. Anything I did was made better because of them.”

Colman Domingo, Best Actor, Motion Picture – Drama, for Rustin: “Thank you to the Golden Globes. To be honored with this nomination for my portrayal of Bayard Rustin means the world. Rustin was a hero who changed history in the long march towards true equality and so many more people will now know his name and achievements.”

“My heart is happy. I share this with my entire Rustin company, my brilliant director George C. Wolfe, my dedicated producers Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis, screenwriters Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Bayard Rustin.”

“Congratulations to my dear comrades in all categories for their hard work and special shoutout to Rustin‘s Lenny Kravitz on his nomination for Best Original Song.”

Lenny Kravitz, Best Original Song, “Road to Freedom”: “Thank you so much to Golden Globes for this honor. This remarkable film recognizes Bayard Rustin, the man behind the march, who was one of the greatest activists and organizers.”

“Rustin wasn’t recognized at the time for his major contributions as he was an openly gay black man. The movement he championed then is just as important today and I wrote Road to Freedom with this in mind.”

“We still have so much ground to cover and work to be done. I hope people continue to be inspired by this film and song to come together in peace. I want to congratulate Colman Domingo on his nomination for Best Actor today as well as the entire Rustin family.”

Emma Stone, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which tied with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (seven citations): “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our Poor Things family recognized together is a dream.”

POOR THINGS. Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film starring Emma Stone. Searchlight Pictures

“Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I’ve ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

“Bella’s freedom and joyous approach to every aspect of life was infectious and I’m so lucky I got to live for a little while in her vision of the world.”

“To get to work alongside Mark (Ruffalo), Willem (Dafoe) and Ramy (Youssef), with Tony (McNamara), Ed (Guiney), Andrew (Lowe) and all the other incredible cast and crew was pure and utter joy. And Yorgos Lanthimos – I’m eternally in awe of his vision, brilliance, collaboration, and friendship.”

The Globes double nominee – she is also up for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for The Curse – added:

“And thank you for recognizing The Curse. Nathan (Fielder) and Benny (Sadfie) created a show that is a deeply uncomfortable and unique labor of love, along with the great folks at Showtime and A24 and it’s so wonderful to have our work acknowledged in this way. Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all.”

Willem Dafoe, Emma’s costar in Poor Things, on his Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture nod: “Poor Things was such a great collaboration and special film, it’s gratifying to see it nominated in so many categories.”

“Portraying Dr. Godwin Baxter, a character who turns his pained past into compassion and hope has been a moving experience. I’m so happy to be a part of this film and celebrating with so many of my colleagues from it.”

Friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon celebrated the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy citation of Air, which they both produced.

Ben Affleck, who directed and starred in the film about Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan to create the famous sneaker, said, “I am thrilled Artists Equity’s first film is nominated for best picture (musical or comedy), recognizing the value and importance of the entire collective effort.”

“I hope every person whose name was on the call sheet, front and back, feels as validated by this as I feel grateful to have worked with them.”

Matt Damon, who was also cited as Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Air, shared, “Thanks so much to the Golden Globes voters for acknowledging Artists Equity’s first movie. I’m really proud to be a part of this incredible cast and crew.”

Jennifer Lawrence gushed about her Best Actress – Musical or Comedy nomination for No Hard Feelings: “I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor but I will!!!”

“Thank you to Sony Pictures and the Golden Globes voters for this recognition. I cannot wait for some lukewarm Chardonnay. Let’s go!!!”

J.A. Bayona, director of Society of the Snow, based on the true story of plane crash survivors in 1972 who resorted to cannibalism to survive in the Andes, which got nominated for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language:

“When I first read this extraordinary story in Pablo Vierci’s book, I never could’ve imagined 10 years later we would be here. Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for this wonderful recognition.”

“I share this alongside my incredible filmmaking team and cast, whose commitment and talent were instrumental in honoring the protagonist in this incredible true story.”

The Philippines submitted a record four entries to the Globes: Carl Joseph Papa’s The Missing (Iti Mapukpukaw), which is the Philippines’ entry to the Oscars, Jun Robles Lana’s About Us But Not About Us, Petersen Vargas’ A Very Good Girl, and Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan’s Blue Room.

All four are outstanding but alas, a nod for a Philippine film remains elusive. Someday soon, folks.

Peter Morgan was grateful for his The Crown’s four nominations, including Best Television Series – Drama, as his series ends: “Thank you to the Golden Globes for this wonderful acknowledgment. To be nominated for our first season felt amazing, and to be nominated for our concluding season feels just as special.”

“But, as the palace gates finally draw closed on this show, it surely has to be a testament to the remarkable cast and crew that The Crown has been recognized for each and every season. So a profound thank you to every one of ‘our family’ for all their brilliant work over the past decade.”

Andrew Scott, unforgettable with Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers, which got him a Best Actor – Drama citation: “To play this extraordinary part in All of Us Strangers was an experience I’ll cherish forever, so for the Golden Globe voters to celebrate it in this way is totally wonderful.”

“I’m truly grateful to them and to my amazing colleagues who brought this beautiful story to life. Thank you.”

Matt Bomer, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television nominee for Fellow Travelers: “I’m beyond thrilled and grateful that the show and everyone involved has been recognized for their hard work and dedication to this story.”

“I still can’t believe we were able to get this show made, so it’s truly a dream to have it recognized in this way. I’d also like to say that any nomination for me is also a nomination for Jonathan Bailey – there is no Hawk without Tim.”

Other talents who woke up last December 11 to find themselves first-time Globes nominees include Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (truly memorable in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers), Sam Claflin, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Ayo Edebiri, and Sandra Huller.

Nicolas Cage, who got his wish to toast the Globes party as a Best Actor – Musical or Comedy nominee for Dream Scenario, excitedly commented, “Thank you to the Golden Globes. January 7 will be a fantastic night to turn 60 and celebrate the year of the dragon!”

But no one was more colorful and exuberant in her reaction than Hannah Waddingham, nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Television, for Ted Lasso:

“WHAAAAAAAAT THE FUUUUUUUUU!!!!!! I’ve died and gone to heaven! @goldenglobes I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO, SO MUCH. This list (nominees’ list) is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I’m FLOORED!”

A complete list of the nominees is available here: https://goldenglobes.com/nominations/2024

(Full disclosure: Ruben V. Nepales is a Golden Globe Awards voter.)

– Rappler.com