Beauty Gonzalez, Jasmine Curtis-Smith to star in international thriller ‘In My Mother’s Skin’

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty Gonzalez and Jasmine Curtis-Smith are set to make a mark on the international scene as they join the cast of horror thriller film In My Mother’s Skin.

The film, directed by Kenneth Lim Dagatan, serves as the first co-production between film outfits from the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. It is also supported by the International Co-Production Fund of the FilmPhilippines and CreatePH Development Fund of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

According to a report by Screen Daily, it follows a “girl who trusts a flesh-eating fairy to save her dying mother when they are left behind in an isolated mansion, near the end of the Second World War.”

The film features a female-led cast that also includes Angeli Bayani and Felicity Kyle Napuli, but additional details about their characters have not yet been provided.

In My Mother’s Skin is set to start filming in mid-June. A target release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com