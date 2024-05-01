Behind the scenes of the heart-stopping stunts in ‘The Fall Guy’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Part-Filipino talent Jojo Eusebio lends his stunt mastery as a fight coordinator to the bone-crunching action in ‘The Fall Guy’

MANILA, Philippines – Action movies live and die by their stunts, and the upcoming film The Fall Guy is going all out with some of the most insane practical stunt work put to screen.

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who, after an almost career-ending accident, must track down a missing movie star while still performing daring stunts.

For a film that features a former stuntman as its main character, it would only be natural for The Fall Guy to be equipped with a top-level roster of stunt artists.

The stunt team led by veteran Chris O’Hara has pulled out all the stops. O’Hara even received the first-ever “Stunt Designer” credit from a major studio.

Director David Leitch, who has roots in stunt performing himself, was quoted as saying in a press release, “Stunt designers are the creative architects behind fight scenes, high falls, and more, and deserve to be recognized for the creative leadership of their contributions.”

FILMING. Director David Leitch and actor Ryan Gosling on the set of ‘The Fall Guy.’ Photo from Universal Pictures International

Among the elite stunt crew is part-Filipino fight coordinator Jojo Eusebio, who has worked on the films John Wick and Black Panther. Eusebio said working with Leitch and O’Hara is now one of his career highlights.

“Working on this film for the last portion of its production was an absolute honor. Being part of projects with talented crews and leaving a lasting legacy is what matters most. As long as you’re contributing to something exceptional, it’s all worth it,” Eusebio said in the press release.

So what mind-blowing action can audiences expect? From cannon roll cars to helicopter high falls, here are some of the stunt highlights in The Fall Guy:

Setting a world record for the cannon roll

Stunt double Logan Holladay broke the Guinness World Record with an astounding 8.5 cannon rolls in a car on flat ground. The previous record was 7 rolls in Casino Royale. To pull this off, the team used a cylindrical Jeep Grand Cherokee revving up to 80 miles per hour before the rolls.

Photo from Universal Pictures International

In one of the film’s signature stunts, Holladay jumped 225 feet from a specially designed vehicle. The vehicle itself was able to reach a height of almost 80 feet off the ground.

The boat jump with Gosling

In this impressive feat, a boat was launched 80 feet into the air from a 4-foot high, 24-foot long ramp. Gosling even obtained a New South Wales boating license just in case he would need to perform any other boat-related stunts at the last minute.

Stuntman Troy Brown shattered his personal best high-fall record at 150 feet while filming. The team used a rare 25 x 50 foot airbag meant for massive heights.

The Alma and Colt chase

Rather than going with a blue screen, the team pulled off this extended vehicle chase sequence involving the characters Alma (Stephanie Hsu) and Colt (Gosling) through Sydney. Gosling was dragged through the streets clinging to a spinning garbage bin as 50 stunt drivers maneuvered the choreography.

Photo from Universal Pictures International

– Patty Bufi/Rappler.com

The Fall Guy opens in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, May 1.

Patty Bufi is a Rappler intern.