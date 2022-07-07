The long wait is over: Cinemalaya 2022 returns to on-site screenings

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya 2022 festival is returning to physical cinemas, after being forced to host the annual event online the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For its 18th edition, 11 full-length films and 12 short features in competition will air from August 5 to 14 at various venues at the Cultural Center of the Philippines – where the festival was traditionally held before the pandemic.
The competing entries include:
Full-length films
- 12 Week by Anna Isabelle Matutina
- Angkas by Rain Yamson
- Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin? by Real S. Florido
- Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones
- Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagńalan
- Bula Sa Langit by Sheenly Gener
- Ginhawa by Christian Paolo Lat
- Kaluskos by Roman S. Perez Jr.
- Kargo by TM Malones
- Retirada by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz
- The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo
Short features:
- Ampangabagat nin Talakba ha Likol by Maria Estela Paiso
- Black Rainbow by Zig Dulay
- City of Flowers by Xeph Suarez
- Dikit by Gabriela Serrano
- Distance by Dexter Paul de Jesus
- Duwa-Duwa by Nena Jana Achacoso
- Kwits by Raz dela Torre
- Mata Kang Busay by Nińo B. Maldecir and Cypher John T. Gayorgor
- Mga Handum nga Nasulat sa Baras by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico
- See You, George! by Mark Moneda
- Si Oddie by Maria Kydylee Torato
- Roundtrip to Happiness by Claudia Fernardo
Aside from the abovementioned films, there are also separate entries for the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video competition. The competition is considered the longest-running independent film competition of its kind in the ASEAN region and will feature films from categories such as Short Feature/Narrative, Experimental, Documentary, and Animation. A list of the entries for this competition has yet to be announced.
Finalists for the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video competition will be screened from August 6 to 8 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde.
The Gawad Alternatibo Awarding is set on August 13, while the Cinemalaya Awards Night will be held on August 14 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.
Aside from CCP, the competing films will also be shown in select partner cinemas nationwide from August 10 to 17, and also screening in selected regional communities on August 22 to 29.
The films will also have an online run from October 17 to 31 via the CCP Vimeo account.
In a press release, Cinemalaya said that not even the pandemic has stopped them from “discovering, encouraging, and supporting cinematic works of upcoming and veteran Filipino filmmakers who boldly articulate and freely interpret the Philippine experience with fresh insight and artistic integrity.”
Cinemalaya began in 2005 and has showcased over 1,000 works since by independent filmmakers. – Rappler.com