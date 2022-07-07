The long wait is over: Cinemalaya 2022 returns to on-site screenings

The festival, which will run from August to October, will be available both in physical cinemas and online platforms

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya 2022 festival is returning to physical cinemas, after being forced to host the annual event online the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its 18th edition, 11 full-length films and 12 short features in competition will air from August 5 to 14 at various venues at the Cultural Center of the Philippines – where the festival was traditionally held before the pandemic.

The competing entries include:

Full-length films

12 Week by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Angkas by Rain Yamson

Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin? by Real S. Florido

Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones

Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagńalan

Bula Sa Langit by Sheenly Gener

Ginhawa by Christian Paolo Lat

Kaluskos by Roman S. Perez Jr.

Kargo by TM Malones

Retirada by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz

The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo

Short features:

Ampangabagat nin Talakba ha Likol by Maria Estela Paiso

Black Rainbow by Zig Dulay

City of Flowers by Xeph Suarez

Dikit by Gabriela Serrano

Distance by Dexter Paul de Jesus

Duwa-Duwa by Nena Jana Achacoso

Kwits by Raz dela Torre

Mata Kang Busay by Nińo B. Maldecir and Cypher John T. Gayorgor

Mga Handum nga Nasulat sa Baras by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico

See You, George! by Mark Moneda

Si Oddie by Maria Kydylee Torato

Roundtrip to Happiness by Claudia Fernardo

Aside from the abovementioned films, there are also separate entries for the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video competition. The competition is considered the longest-running independent film competition of its kind in the ASEAN region and will feature films from categories such as Short Feature/Narrative, Experimental, Documentary, and Animation. A list of the entries for this competition has yet to be announced.

Finalists for the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video competition will be screened from August 6 to 8 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde.

The Gawad Alternatibo Awarding is set on August 13, while the Cinemalaya Awards Night will be held on August 14 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

Aside from CCP, the competing films will also be shown in select partner cinemas nationwide from August 10 to 17, and also screening in selected regional communities on August 22 to 29.

The films will also have an online run from October 17 to 31 via the CCP Vimeo account.

In a press release, Cinemalaya said that not even the pandemic has stopped them from “discovering, encouraging, and supporting cinematic works of upcoming and veteran Filipino filmmakers who boldly articulate and freely interpret the Philippine experience with fresh insight and artistic integrity.”

Cinemalaya began in 2005 and has showcased over 1,000 works since by independent filmmakers. – Rappler.com