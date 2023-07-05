Cinemalaya 2023 announces list of full-length film finalists

The annual film festival will take place in August

MANILA, Philippines – Big news, Filipino cinephiles! Cinemalaya has released its list of full-length film finalists for 2023, as posted on social media on Monday, July 3.

The list includes ten Filipino-made full-length films that will compete in different categories such as narrative, animation, and documentary.

The ten finalists are as follows:

Maria by Sheryl Rose Andes

Gitling by Jopy Arnaldo

Tether by Gian Arre

Ang Duyan ng Magiting by Dustin Celestino

Bulawan Nga Usa (Golden Deer) by Kenneth De La Cruz

Rookie by Samantha Lee

Huling Palabas by Ryan Machado

When This is All Over by Kevin Mikhail Mayuga

Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing) by Carl Joseph Papa

As If It’s True by John Rogers

Cinemalaya also shares that this batch of filmmakers is the first to ever undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program.

Now on its 19th year, the film festival will run from August 4 to 13 and will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) while its annual venue – the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) – is under renovation.

Further details such as ticket prices and selling dates are yet to be released.

Cinemalaya previously announced on Tuesday, June 6, the 10 short film finalists for this year. The list includes:

Tong Adlaw Nga Nag-Snow sa Pinas by Joshua Caesar Medroso

HM HM MHM by Sam Villa-real and Kim Timan

Golden Bells by Kurt Soberano

Hinakdal by Arvn Belarmino

Kokuryo: The Untold Story of Bb. Undas 2019 by Diokko Manuel Dionisio

Ang Kining Binalaybay Kag Ambahanon Ko Para Sa Imo by Kent John Desamparado

Maudi Nga Arapaap (Last Dream) by Daniel James Magayon

Makoko sa Baybay by Mike Cabales

Sibuyas ni Perfecto (Perfecto’s Onion) by Janura Yap

Sota by Mae Tanagon

The Cinemalaya Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-government foundation, committed to the development and promotion of Philippine independent film. It has been supporting Filipino independent films since 2005. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.