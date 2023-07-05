Cinemalaya 2023 announces list of full-length film finalists

MANILA, Philippines – Big news, Filipino cinephiles! Cinemalaya has released its list of full-length film finalists for 2023, as posted on social media on Monday, July 3.
The list includes ten Filipino-made full-length films that will compete in different categories such as narrative, animation, and documentary.
The ten finalists are as follows:
- Maria by Sheryl Rose Andes
- Gitling by Jopy Arnaldo
- Tether by Gian Arre
- Ang Duyan ng Magiting by Dustin Celestino
- Bulawan Nga Usa (Golden Deer) by Kenneth De La Cruz
- Rookie by Samantha Lee
- Huling Palabas by Ryan Machado
- When This is All Over by Kevin Mikhail Mayuga
- Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing) by Carl Joseph Papa
- As If It’s True by John Rogers
Cinemalaya also shares that this batch of filmmakers is the first to ever undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program.
Now on its 19th year, the film festival will run from August 4 to 13 and will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) while its annual venue – the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) – is under renovation.
Further details such as ticket prices and selling dates are yet to be released.
Cinemalaya previously announced on Tuesday, June 6, the 10 short film finalists for this year. The list includes:
- Tong Adlaw Nga Nag-Snow sa Pinas by Joshua Caesar Medroso
- HM HM MHM by Sam Villa-real and Kim Timan
- Golden Bells by Kurt Soberano
- Hinakdal by Arvn Belarmino
- Kokuryo: The Untold Story of Bb. Undas 2019 by Diokko Manuel Dionisio
- Ang Kining Binalaybay Kag Ambahanon Ko Para Sa Imo by Kent John Desamparado
- Maudi Nga Arapaap (Last Dream) by Daniel James Magayon
- Makoko sa Baybay by Mike Cabales
- Sibuyas ni Perfecto (Perfecto’s Onion) by Janura Yap
- Sota by Mae Tanagon
The Cinemalaya Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-government foundation, committed to the development and promotion of Philippine independent film. It has been supporting Filipino independent films since 2005. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com
Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.
