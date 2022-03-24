‘Daang Dokyu’ launches online database for Filipino documentaries

The online library is free for interested individuals who want to watch, organize screenings, and submit their works



MANILA, Philippines – Daang Dokyu by FilDocs and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), an online portal for Philippine documentaries dating back from 1913 up to the present, is now available for public access starting Wednesday, March 23 at daangdokyu.ph.

The database is free for interested individuals who want to watch and listen to discussions, lectures, and masterclasses from filmmakers, artists, academics, and other industry stakeholders.

Made possible by the Innovations Grant from CCP after a year of preparation, the platform is dedicated to “storytellers, truth-seekers, and changemakers” while recognizing their role in capturing memories across generations.

“In creating a dedicated home for Philippine documentaries, we aim to contribute to the ecosystem of truth-based narratives by increasing the accessibility of information and education about Philippine documentaries, elevating the appreciation of documentaries and its practice, and encouraging the development of a distribution and audience network of documentary works,” Daang Dokyu wrote on their website.

At DaangDokyu.ph, one can view the rich collection of documentaries, organize a screening and connect with filmmakers and producers, and contribute to the growing database of Filipino documentaries. The website is best viewed on Firefox, Google Chrome, and mobile.

Included in the library are the award-winning documentary The Kingmaker by Laura Greenfield, Iyallatiw by Melver Ritz Gomez, Marciano by Universe Baldoza, and Last Days at Sea by Venice Atienza. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.