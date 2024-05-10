‘Dead Poets Society’ film director Peter Weir to receive Venice career prize

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Director Peter Weir accepts his honorary Oscar at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

ROME, Italy – Peter Weir, the Australian director of Dead Poets Society and The Truman Show, will be honored for his career at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Thursday.

Weir, 79, had his international breakthrough with 1975’s arthouse classic Picnic at Hanging Rock, moving on to work in Hollywood in the 1980s.

His other notable films include 1985’s Witness, starring Harrison Ford, and the seafaring epic Master and Commander from 2003, with fellow Australian Russell Crowe in the lead role.

He received an Honorary Oscar Award in 2022 and will pick up a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Venice.

“The Venice Film Festival and its Golden Lion are part of the folklore of our craft. To be singled out as a recipient for a lifetime’s work as a director is a considerable honor,” Weir said in a statement.

Venice hosts the world’s oldest film festival on its Lido island. Its 81st edition is scheduled to run from August 28 to September 7, and the movies in competition are due be announced in July. – Rappler.com