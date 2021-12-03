WATCH: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in ‘Love Is Color Blind’ trailer

DONBELLE. The love team stars in the upcoming movie 'Love Is Color Blind.' Screenshot from ABS-CBN Star Cinema

The film is set to premiere on KTX on December 9

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Love is Color Blind premiered on Thursday, December 2, finally revealing the story of the upcoming romantic film starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The film, directed by John Leo Garcia, follows the story of Cara (Belle), a young woman who is secretly in love with her best friend Ino (Donny), who has somehow lost the ability to see color and is going through a particularly tough time.

While Cara tries to bring the joy and color back into Ino’s life, he starts dating Iris (Angelina Cruz), and Cara winds up in a relationship with someone else too, Sky (Jeremiah Lisbo).

Donny and Belle first launched as the love team DonBelle in the series He’s Into Her, which premiered in May.

Love Is Color Blind is set to premiere on KTX on December 9. – Rappler.com