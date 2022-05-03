Movies
WATCH: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ official trailer

THRILLER. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in 'Don't Worry Darling.'

The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple

MANILA, Philippines – The official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling is out, giving viewers a glimpse of the upcoming psychological thriller.

In the trailer, we see Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife, living a picture-perfect life in a utopian experimental community with her husband, played by Harry Styles. 

As cracks begin to show under their community’s glamorous surface, she worries that her husband may be hiding disturbing secrets. 

The film is directed by Olivia Wilde, who is also part of the cast along with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas in September 2022. – Rappler.com 

