WATCH: Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill are spy-tastic in new ‘Argylle’ trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Look out, super-spies! The official trailer for the upcoming fantasy spy thriller Argylle came out on Thursday, September 28.

It introduces us to a world where reality and fiction collide to create espionage and adventure.

“The greater the spy, the bigger the lie,” the caption teased.

Black Mirror: Nosedive actress Bryce Dallas Howard takes the lead as Elly Conway, a spy novel writer who usually spends her days cooped up in her room with her cat.

FICTION. Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway. Photo from Universal Pictures Philippines

As time passes, her stories begin to foster an uncanny resemblance to the real-life workings of an actual spy organization. When she becomes their target, Aiden (Sam Rockwell) helps her outrun her impending doom.

The cast is full of celebrity A-listers including Henry Cavill, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. Even Elly’s cat Chip is played by Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaugh’s real-life feline companion.

Directed and produced by Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn and written by Wonder Woman screenwriter Jason Fuschs, Argylle promises “a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.”

The film is produced by Apple Original Films. It is based on the novel of the same name by first-time author Elly Conway.

The movie premieres in Philippine cinemas on January 31, 2024. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.