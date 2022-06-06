‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to screen in PH cinemas in June

Catch the film everyone’s been raving about in local cinemas!

MANILA, Philippines – Independent film studio A24’s latest sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once is finally making its way to Philippine cinemas starting June 29, TBA Studios announced on Monday, June 6.

#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is finally coming to the Philippines! Catch it in cinemas starting June 29. #ProudlyTBA pic.twitter.com/ovjKeEWTBr — TBA Studios (@TBAStudiosPH) June 6, 2022

The critically acclaimed film stars Michelle Yeoh, known for her iconic portrayal of Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians and her role as Ying Nan in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It follows the story of Evelyn, an exhausted Chinese-American woman who “can’t seem to finish her taxes” and now has to “save the multiverse.”

Directed by the duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, more commonly known as the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once also features Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum, Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It is currently A24’s highest-grossing title, racking up $67 million worldwide.

Play Video

TBA Studios — the masterminds behind box-office hits like Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral — struck a deal with A24 for the first time to distribute the film across Philippine cinemas.

“Filipino movie audiences deserve to see this film on the big screen. It teaches us to believe in ourselves, keep going despite adversities, and embrace everything everywhere all at once,” said TBA Studios Executive Vice President and General Manager Daphne O. Chiu in a press release.

Additional screening details, such as cinema locations and schedules, have yet to be announced. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.