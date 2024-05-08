FACTBOX: When is Cannes Film Festival 2024 and what can we expect?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - The Palme d'Or Award - Cannes, France, May 16, 2023. A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview on the day of the opening ceremony of the festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Aside from the top prize Palme d'Or and the honorary Palme d'Or, other awards also include the Grand Prix and jury price

BERLIN, Germany – The Cannes Film Festival will bring together the industry’s biggest luminaries in southern France next week to celebrate cinema, with Hollywood stars including George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Demi Moore expected to grace the red carpet.

This year’s festival is the 77th edition of the glitzy event on the French Riviera packed full of premieres, star-studded press conferences and glamorous parties.

Below are some facts about the Cannes Film Festival and this year’s contenders.

What is the Cannes Film Festival and why is it celebrated?

Cannes is the world’s biggest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the then-fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival.

It has been held annually since 1946 except in 1948 and 1950, when it was cancelled due to lack of funds.

The festival is known for its carefully selected programme of films that have gone on to Oscar glory or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Running alongside it is the world’s biggest film market, drawing more than 14,000 film industry professionals annually.

When is Cannes?

This year’s festival begins on May 14 with the French-language comedy The Second Act by director Quentin Dupieux starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London. The festival runs until May 25.

What movies have been selected for Cannes 2024?

There are several categories making up the official selection of films shown, the top being the “in competition” movies vying for the Palme d’Or prize.

This year’s 22 contenders are:

The Apprentice by Ali Abbasi

Motel Destino by Karim Ainouz

Bird by Andrea Arnold

Emilia Perez by Jacques Audiard

Anora by Sean Baker

Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola

The Shrouds by David Cronenberg

The Substance by Coralie Fargeat

Grand Tour by Miguel Gomes

La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises (The Most Precious of Cargoes) by Michel Hazanavicius

Marcello Mio by Christophe Honore

Feng Liu Yi Dai (Caught By The Tides) by Jia Zhang-Ke

All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia

Kinds Of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos

L’amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) by Gilles Lellouche

Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii (Three Kilometres to the End of the World) by Emanuel Parvu

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig by Mohammad Rasoulof

Diamant Brut (Wild Diamond) by Agathe Riedinger

Oh Canada by Paul Schrader

Limonov – The Ballad by Kirill Serebrennikov

Parthenope by Paolo Sorrentino

Pigen Med Nalen (The Girl With The Needle) by Magnus Von Horn

Films screening out of competition include George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga.

There are also categories for short films and the art-house film-focused Un Certain Regard sidebar section.

What are the prizes and who has won in the past?

Cannes’ top prize is the Palme d’Or, or Golden Palm, whose past winners include Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist and Parasite.

Jane Campion became the first female director to win in 1993 with The Piano, followed by a nearly three-decade gap until Julia Ducournau received the award for Titane in 2021.

Justine Triet became only the third female director to take the prize last year with Anatomy of a Fall.

There is also an honorary Palme d’Or, which is awarded in recognition of notable bodies of work, with past recipients including Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda and Clint Eastwood.

There are two honorary winners this year: George Lucas of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame, and Japanese animation legend Studio Ghibli, the first group to receive the prize.

Other awards include the Grand Prix, jury prize, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay and best short film. – Rappler.com