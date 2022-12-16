Catch free film screenings at Cinema Under the Stars in CCP in December

It's movie night! Fourteen Filipino short and full-length films will be screened at the CCP Front Lawn from December 17-18 for free.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s (al fresco) movie night! CCP’s upcoming Cinema Under the Stars event will be screening local short and full-length films from Saturday, December 17, to Sunday, December 18.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Cinema Under the Stars is a program meant to provide unique cinematic experiences to the public by providing outdoor screenings of several Filipino films at the CCP Front Lawn, free of charge. The program will be held at 6 pm and 8:30 pm on December 17, and 4 pm and 6 pm on December 18.

This year, select films from Cinemalaya, Gawad Alternatibo, and the CCP Collection will be shown. In total, 14 short and full-length films will be screened throughout the event

The screening schedule is as follows:.

6 pm, December 17 – Papetir by Darwin Alegre Noivicio, Andong by Rommel “Milo” Tolentino, and Pepot Artista by Doy del Mundo

Included in the first lineup is Pepot Artista, a film that centers around a young boy who dreams of becoming a movie star. The film looks into the common Filipino dream of stardom, and how it serves as an escape to serious social problems in everyday life.

8:30 pm, December 17 – Si Oddie by Maria Kydylee Torato, Aliens Ata by Karl Glenn Barit, and Ani by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario

Ani is a science fiction film about a boy and his malfunctioning robot’s quest for magical grains that may save his grandfather’s life.

4 pm, December 18 – Wetsitales: Aponibonilayen and the Sun by Jade Dandan Evangelista, Maris by Gabb Gantala, Ang Liwanag ng Bakunawa by Alvin Gasga and Elisha Domingo, Mga Sisiw sa Kagubatan by Vahn Leinard Pascual, and My Mamily by Cha Roque

My Mamily is an animated film following the lives of a lesbian family through the eyes of a child. It explores family diversity and love through the perspective of an innocent child who has yet to be influenced by discriminatory institutions.

6 pm, December 18 – See You, George! by Mark Moneda, Kwits by Raz dela Torre, and Batsoy by Ronald Batallones

The last film to be shown is Batsoy, which tells the story of two siblings who go on a fantastical adventure in order to eat batsoy or batchoy. Their craving for the dish leads them to a world of magic, blurring the lines of fantasy and reality.

Cinema Under the Stars returned last year after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cultural Center of the Philippines building is located along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay. According to them, riders, bikers, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to attend the event.

More details and future updates can be found on the official CCP Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.