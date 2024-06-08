FULL LIST: Winners, Gawad Urian 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP) announced the winners for the 2024 47th Gawad Urian Awards on Saturday evening, June 8, at the Henry Sy Sr. Hall of De La Salle University, Manila.
Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. This year, the Gawad Urian Award was given to actress Hilda Koronel. There were a total of 15 categories for this year’s awards ceremony.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 47th Gawad Urian Awards:
Best Supporting Actor
Ronnie Lazaro, The Gospel of the Beast
Best Supporting Actress
Dolly de Leon, Ang Duyan ng Magiting
Best Sound
Iti Mapukpukaw, Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc
Best Music
Third World Romance, Vincent de Jesus
Best Editing
The Gospel of the Beast, Lawrence S. Ang
Best Production Design
Third World Romance, Eoro Yves Francisco
Best Short Film
Hito, dir. Stephen Lopez
Best Animation
Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa
Best Documentary
Baon sa Biyahe, dir. James Magnaye
Best Cinematography
Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa
Best Screenplay
Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us
Best Director
Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, Third World Romance
Best Actor
Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us
Best Actress
Charlie Dizon, Third World Romance
Best Picture
Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa
