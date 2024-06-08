FULL LIST: Winners, Gawad Urian 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This year's Best Picture award goes to 'Iti Mapukpukaw' by Carl Joseph E. Papa

MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP) announced the winners for the 2024 47th Gawad Urian Awards on Saturday evening, June 8, at the Henry Sy Sr. Hall of De La Salle University, Manila.

Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. This year, the Gawad Urian Award was given to actress Hilda Koronel. There were a total of 15 categories for this year’s awards ceremony.

Here is the complete list of winners for the 47th Gawad Urian Awards:

Best Supporting Actor

Ronnie Lazaro, The Gospel of the Beast

Best Supporting Actress

Dolly de Leon, Ang Duyan ng Magiting

Best Sound

Iti Mapukpukaw, Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc

Best Music

Third World Romance, Vincent de Jesus

Best Editing

The Gospel of the Beast, Lawrence S. Ang

Best Production Design

Third World Romance, Eoro Yves Francisco

Best Short Film

Hito, dir. Stephen Lopez

Best Animation

Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa

Best Documentary

Baon sa Biyahe, dir. James Magnaye

Best Cinematography

Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa

Best Screenplay

Jun Robles Lana, About Us But Not About Us

Best Director

Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, Third World Romance

Best Actor

Romnick Sarmenta, About Us But Not About Us

Best Actress

Charlie Dizon, Third World Romance

Best Picture

Iti Mapukpukaw, dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa

– Rappler.com