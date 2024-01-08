FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
'Oppenheimer' leads with five wins, including best drama and best director
LOS ANGELES, USA – The following is the full list of winners at the 2024 Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 7.
FILM
Best Drama
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Comedy or Musical
- WINNER: Poor Things
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
Best Actor, Drama
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actress, Drama
- WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor, Comedy or Musical
- WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress, comedy or musical
- WINNER:Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Director
- WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Film
- WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best non-English Language Film
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Screenplay
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
Best Original Song
“What I was Made For,” Barbie
Cinematic and Box office Achievement
Barbie
Television
Best Drama Series
- WINNER: Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- The Diplomat
- 1923
Best Comedy/Musical Series
- WINNER: The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Jury Duty
- Barry
Best Actor, Drama
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress, Drama
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- WINNER: Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by a Male Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.