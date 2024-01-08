Movies
FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2024

Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024.

Mike Blake/REUTERS

'Oppenheimer' leads with five wins, including best drama and best director

LOS ANGELES, USA – The following is the full list of winners at the 2024 Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 7.

FILM

Best Drama
  • WINNER: Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Comedy or Musical
  • WINNER: Poor Things
  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
Best Actor, Drama
  • WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers 
Best Actress, Drama
  • WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor, Comedy or Musical
  • WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario 
  • Timothee Chalamet, Wonka 
  • Matt Damon, Air
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction 
Best Actress, comedy or musical
  • WINNER:Emma Stone, Poor Things 
  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple 
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings 
  • Natalie Portman, May December 
  • Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves 
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie 
Best Supporting Actor
  • WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
  • WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers 
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Director
  • WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Film
  • WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish
Best non-English Language Film
  • WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Screenplay
  • WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

“What I was Made For,” Barbie

Cinematic and Box office Achievement

Barbie

Television

Best Drama Series
  • WINNER: Succession
  • The Last of Us
  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show
  • The Diplomat
  • 1923
Best Comedy/Musical Series
  • WINNER: The Bear
  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Jury Duty
  • Barry
Best Actor, Drama
  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession 
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress, Drama
  • WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Supporting Actor
  • WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress
  • WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear 
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader, Barry 
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
  • WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face 
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building 
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
  • WINNER: Beef
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Fargo
Best Performance by a Male Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

– Rappler.com

