‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action film in the works 

MANILA, Philippines – The Vikings and dragons are soaring to theaters once again, this time in live-action.

Universal Pictures has green-lit a live-action big screen adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.

According to a report by Variety on Thursday, February 16, Dean Deblois is returning as the project’s writer, director, and producer. He helmed all three films in the animated trilogy – 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2, and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The still untitled live-action movie is slated for a March 14, 2025 release. Additional information such as plot details and cast members have yet to be announced.

Based on the books by Cressida Cowell, How to Train Your Dragon follows a young misfit Viking named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) who befriends an injured rare Night Fury dragon, whom he called Toothless. Together, they fight against humanity’s prejudice against dragons.

The award-winning animated franchise has also spawned three television series – DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders, and The Nine Realms. – Rappler.com