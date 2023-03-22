WATCH: Do Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez consider themselves a love team?

Rappler also asks the 'Walang KaParis' stars about their experience filming in one of the most celebrated cities in the world

MANILA, Philippines – In 2017, the romantic comedy film Kita Kita, set in Sapporo, Japan, introduced the world to the odd pairing of Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez. The film was a hit, and the combination of the spunky Alessandra and the kenkoy Empoy endeared them to a lot of viewers.

So when it was announced in 2023 that the two would be reuniting in another film, the Amazon Original Movie Walang KaParis, set this time in Paris, France, it was easy to assume that the two – dubbed AlEmpoy by fans – were steadily headed in the love team direction, with an international twist.

But are they?

On March 16, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon sat down for a chat with Walang KaParis’ stars to set the record straight, and asked them about their experience filming in one of the most celebrated cities in the world.

– Rappler.com

Walang KaParis will begin streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories on Thursday, March 23.