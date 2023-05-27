Confirmed! ‘John Wick 5’ is in early development 

Lionsgate says it is 'building out the world' and fans can 'rely on a regular cadence of John Wick'

MANILA, Philippines – He’ll be back! Lionsgate has confirmed that a fifth installment of the hit John Wick film franchise is in early development, the studio announced on Thursday, May 24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said that they are currently “building out the world” with the release of its first spin-off Ballerina in 2024, and three others in development, such as upcoming TV series The Continental and John Wick 5.

“When that 5 movie comes, it will be organic – [it] will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick,” Drake said. There are no details yet on the fifth film’s cast, crew, plot, or production timeline.

The Continental is a prequel series starring Mel Gibson that will premiere in September on Peacock. Ballerina is a spin-off film starring Ana de Armas as Ruska Roma with a June 2024 release.

John Wick 4 premiered in March and instantly became a global blockbuster success for the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, earning over $363 million globally. The action-packed assassin film directed by Chad Stahelski also starred Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Donnie Yen.

The action trilogy has been around for nearly 10 years, starting with John Wick in 2014 which debuted at almost $90 million. – Rappler.com