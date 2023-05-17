WATCH: Kim Seon-ho’s film about Korean-Filipino boxer releases trailer

Our favorite good boy is set to make his movie debut in ‘The Childe’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will be veering away from his usual sweet persona as he is set to play a sinister chaser in the action-noir film The Childe.

In the one-minute trailer released by CreaZion Studios on Monday, May 15, Kim’s character is introduced as someone who tails the character of Kang Tae-joo. They are then seen involved in a series of gun fights and car chases, with Kim saying: “It’s nothing personal. We’re pros, and this is just business.”

Seon-ho, wearing a sly smile, ends the action-packed clip by addressing the viewers: “I told you we’d see each other soon,” he said.

The trailer also featured snippets of cast members Go A-ra and Kim Kang-woo.

Initially titled Sad Tropics, The Childe follows Marco (played by Tae-joo), a Kopino (Korean-Filipino) boxer during a “chase of madness” by inexplicable forces. Seon-ho is reported to play the title character, one of the mysterious men targeting Marco.

The Childe will be directed by Park Hoon-jung, who is famous for helming critically-acclaimed movies The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, New World, and I Saw the Devil.

It is slated to premiere in South Korean cinemas in June, and will hit Philippine theaters in July.

The Childe will serve as Seon-ho’s feature film debut. He is best known for his portrayal in the South Korean series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start Up, and 100 Days, My Prince. The actor visited Manila in January. – Rappler.com