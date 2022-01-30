Kyle Allen replaces Noah Centineo as He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie

HE-MAN. Kyle Allen is set to star in the live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe.'

MANILA, Philippines – The highly-anticipated live-action movie adaptation of Masters of the Universe is coming to Netflix, with actor Kyle Allen set to play the hero He-Man/Prince Adam.

Based on the popular Mattel toy figures, the character of He-Man spawned the ‘80s cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and the 1987 film Masters of the Universe, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

According to a Deadline report, the upcoming film adaptation follows an orphan named Adam who discovers he is a prince that is “destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force.”

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself,” Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, told Deadline. Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch also added, “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe.”

Allen’s casting comes almost three years after To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo first confirmed that he would play He-Man in the remake. Back then, the project was still under Sony. Aaron and Adam Nee remain as the movie’s directors.

Other details, such as release date and other cast members, have yet to be announced.

Allen, 27, recently appeared as one of the Jets in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He also appeared in series American Horror Story and The Path. – Rappler.com