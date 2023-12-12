LIST: Key nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jesse Armstrong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong poses while attending the premiere of the third season of "Succession" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 12, 2021.

The awarding ceremony is set for January 7, 2024

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations for the 81st Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday, December 11, signaling the start of the Hollywood awards season.

The ceremony will be televised on January 7 on CBS after the awards were purchased by Eldridge Industries in June with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the telecast.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Movies

Best Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Comedy or Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor, Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best non-English Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Television

Best Drama Series

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Diplomat

1923

Best comedy/musical series

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Jury Duty

Barry

Best actor, drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress, Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

– Rappler.com