LIST: Key winners, BAFTA Film Awards 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott pose as they arrive at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024.

'Oppenheimer' wins the most awards while 'The Zone of Interest' is named Outstanding British Film

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s top movie honors, the BAFTA Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday, February 18, at a ceremony in London.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

Best Film

Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Leading Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Film Not in the English Language

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

EE Rising Star

Mia McKenna-Bruce

– Rappler.com