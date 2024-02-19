LIST: Key winners, BAFTA Film Awards 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s top movie honors, the BAFTA Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday, February 18, at a ceremony in London.
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.
Best Film
Oppenheimer
Outstanding British Film
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Leading Actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Film Not in the English Language
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
EE Rising Star
Mia McKenna-Bruce
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.