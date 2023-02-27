LIST: Key winners, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Harry Shum Jr. accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins best movie cast while 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The White Lotus' are best TV ensemble for comedy and drama, respectively

LOS ANGELES, USA – These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday, February 26:

Best movie cast

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best male actor, movie

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best female actor, movie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best female supporting actor, movie

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best male supporting actor, movie

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best female actor, TV movie or limited series

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Best male actor, TV movie or limited series

Sam Elliot, 1883

Best female actor, TV drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best male actor, TV drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best female actor, TV comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor, TV comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV Drama Ensemble

The White Lotus

Best TV Comedy Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

– Rappler.com