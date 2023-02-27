LIST: Key winners, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

LOS ANGELES, USA – These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday, February 26:
Best movie cast
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best male actor, movie
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best female actor, movie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best female supporting actor, movie
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best male supporting actor, movie
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best female actor, TV movie or limited series
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Best male actor, TV movie or limited series
Sam Elliot, 1883
Best female actor, TV drama
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best male actor, TV drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best female actor, TV comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best male actor, TV comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best TV Drama Ensemble
The White Lotus
Best TV Comedy Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
