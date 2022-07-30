FULL LIST: Winners, 2022 FAMAS Awards

WINNER. 'Katips' is awarded Best Picture at the 2022 FAMAS Awards.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences held its 70th awards on Saturday, July 30, honoring a new batch of Filipino filmmakers, actors, and movie industry workers.

Martial Law film Katips was the big winner of the night, taking home the awards in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Carlo Francisco Manatad’s Kun Maupay Man It Panahon and Jun Lana’s Big Night also brought home multiple awards.

Special awards were also given to the likes of Nora Aunor, Imee Marcos, and Tessie Agana.

See the full list of winners and awardees here:

Best Short Film

Tukador ni Tatang – Gabby Ramos

WINNER: See You George! – Mark Moneda

Write Here – Jake Muñoz Consing

Dog-Eaters – Kevin Piamonte

Laro – Fidel Redado

Best Visual Effects

Mofac Creative Works, Ogie Tiglao – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Poli Gonzales, Gaspar Mangarin, Walter Monte – A Hard Day

John Laviña, Edgery Mercad, Mark Victor – Arisaka

WINNER: Santelmo Studio – My Amanda

Outpost Visual Frontier and John Joseph Tan – Katips

Best Sound

WINNER: Albert Micahel Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Pietro Marco Javier – A Hard Day

Immanuel Verona – Arisaka and Big Night

Roman Dymny – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Outpost Visual Frontier and Don Don Mendoza – Katips

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Sa Gitna ng Dulo” (music by Pipo Cifra, lyrics by Vince Tañada) – Katips

“Umulan Man o Umaraw” (by Rita Daniela) – Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw

“Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin” (by Ben & Ben) – Dito at Doon

“Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo” (by Von de Guzman) – Nelia

Best Musical Score

WINNER: Pipo Cifra – Katips

Peter Legaste, Raphael Catap – A Hard Day

Teresa Barrozo – Big Night

Andrew Florentino – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Kettle Mata – My Amanda

Best Editing

WINNER: Law Fajardo – A Hard Day

Mark Jason Sucgang – Katips

Benjamin Tolentino – Big Night

Joyce Bernal, Renard Torres – My Amanda

Bienvenido Ferrer III – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Production Design

Roland Rubenecia – Katips

Maolen Fadul – Big Night

WINNER: Whammy Alcazaren – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Eero Yves Francisco – Arisaka

Best Cinematography

Jun Aves – A Hard Day

WINNER: Manuel Abanto – Katips

Teck Siang Lim – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Carlo Canlas Mendoza – Big Night

Mycko David – Arisaka

Best Screenplay

Vince Tañada – Katips

WINNER: Jun Lana – Big Night

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jeremie Dubois, Ginacarlo Abrahan – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Melanie Honey Quiño – Nelia

Kristin Pareno Barrameda, Alex Gonzales – Dito at Doon

Angie de Ramos – Dok

Best Supporting Actor

John Arcilla – A Hard Day

Mon Confiado – Katips

WINNER: Johnrey Rivas – Katips

Nico Antonio – Big Night

John Arcila – Big Night

Best Supporting Actress

Eugene Domingo – Big Night

WINNER: Janice de Belen – Big Night

Adelle Ibarrientos – Katips

Rans Rifol – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Luz Valdez – My Amanda

Shella Mae Romualdo – Arisaka

Best Director

WINNER: Vince Tañada – Katips

Law Fajardo – A Hard Day

Jun Lana – Big Night

Carlo Francisco Manatad – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Mikhail Red – Arisaka

Best Actor

Dingdong Dantes – A Hard Day

Christian Bables – Big Night

WINNER: Vince Tañada – Katips

Jerome Ponce – Katips

Daniel Padilla – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Mon Confiado – Arisaka

Best Actress

Maja Salvador – Arisaka

WINNER: Charo Santos-Concio – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Nicole Laurel Asensio – Katips

Janine Gutierrez – Dito at Doon

Sharon Cuneta – Revirginized

Rita Daniela – Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw

Best Picture

Cinematografica, Planc, Quantum Films – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

WINNER: Philstagers Films – Katips

Cignal Entertainment, Octobertrain Films, Quantum Films – Big Night

Viva Films – A Hard Day

Ten17P – Arisaka

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awardee: Tessie Agana

Exemplary Awardee for Public Service: Senator Imee Marcos

Hall of Fame for Best Actor: Allen Dizon

Hall of Fame for Best Editing: Jess Navarro

FPJ Memorial Awardee: Senator Jinggoy Estrada

Susan Roces Celebrity Awardee: Nora Aunor

Don Jose R Perez Memorial Award: Moira Lang

1st Outstanding Public Service Award: Pangasinan Representative Christopher de Venecia

2nd Outstanding Public Service Award: Dr. Edinell Calvario

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Ranz Kyle and Ana Guerrero

FAMAS Presidential Award: Congressman PM Vargas

Angelo “Eloy” Padua Award for Journalism: Renz Spangler

