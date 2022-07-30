FULL LIST: Winners, 2022 FAMAS Awards

Martial Law film 'Katips' is the night's big winner
MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences held its 70th awards on Saturday, July 30, honoring a new batch of Filipino filmmakers, actors, and movie industry workers.
Martial Law film Katips was the big winner of the night, taking home the awards in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.
Carlo Francisco Manatad’s Kun Maupay Man It Panahon and Jun Lana’s Big Night also brought home multiple awards.
Special awards were also given to the likes of Nora Aunor, Imee Marcos, and Tessie Agana.
See the full list of winners and awardees here:
Best Short Film
- Tukador ni Tatang – Gabby Ramos
- WINNER: See You George! – Mark Moneda
- Write Here – Jake Muñoz Consing
- Dog-Eaters – Kevin Piamonte
- Laro – Fidel Redado
Best Visual Effects
- Mofac Creative Works, Ogie Tiglao – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Poli Gonzales, Gaspar Mangarin, Walter Monte – A Hard Day
- John Laviña, Edgery Mercad, Mark Victor – Arisaka
- WINNER: Santelmo Studio – My Amanda
- Outpost Visual Frontier and John Joseph Tan – Katips
Best Sound
- WINNER: Albert Micahel Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Pietro Marco Javier – A Hard Day
- Immanuel Verona – Arisaka and Big Night
- Roman Dymny – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Outpost Visual Frontier and Don Don Mendoza – Katips
Best Original Song
- WINNER: “Sa Gitna ng Dulo” (music by Pipo Cifra, lyrics by Vince Tañada) – Katips
- “Umulan Man o Umaraw” (by Rita Daniela) – Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw
- “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin” (by Ben & Ben) – Dito at Doon
- “Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo” (by Von de Guzman) – Nelia
Best Musical Score
- WINNER: Pipo Cifra – Katips
- Peter Legaste, Raphael Catap – A Hard Day
- Teresa Barrozo – Big Night
- Andrew Florentino – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Kettle Mata – My Amanda
Best Editing
- WINNER: Law Fajardo – A Hard Day
- Mark Jason Sucgang – Katips
- Benjamin Tolentino – Big Night
- Joyce Bernal, Renard Torres – My Amanda
- Bienvenido Ferrer III – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Best Production Design
- Roland Rubenecia – Katips
- Maolen Fadul – Big Night
- WINNER: Whammy Alcazaren – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Eero Yves Francisco – Arisaka
Best Cinematography
- Jun Aves – A Hard Day
- WINNER: Manuel Abanto – Katips
- Teck Siang Lim – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Carlo Canlas Mendoza – Big Night
- Mycko David – Arisaka
Best Screenplay
- Vince Tañada – Katips
- WINNER: Jun Lana – Big Night
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jeremie Dubois, Ginacarlo Abrahan – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Melanie Honey Quiño – Nelia
- Kristin Pareno Barrameda, Alex Gonzales – Dito at Doon
- Angie de Ramos – Dok
Best Supporting Actor
- John Arcilla – A Hard Day
- Mon Confiado – Katips
- WINNER: Johnrey Rivas – Katips
- Nico Antonio – Big Night
- John Arcila – Big Night
Best Supporting Actress
- Eugene Domingo – Big Night
- WINNER: Janice de Belen – Big Night
- Adelle Ibarrientos – Katips
- Rans Rifol – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Luz Valdez – My Amanda
- Shella Mae Romualdo – Arisaka
Best Director
- WINNER: Vince Tañada – Katips
- Law Fajardo – A Hard Day
- Jun Lana – Big Night
- Carlo Francisco Manatad – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Mikhail Red – Arisaka
Best Actor
- Dingdong Dantes – A Hard Day
- Christian Bables – Big Night
- WINNER: Vince Tañada – Katips
- Jerome Ponce – Katips
- Daniel Padilla – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Mon Confiado – Arisaka
Best Actress
- Maja Salvador – Arisaka
- WINNER: Charo Santos-Concio – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Nicole Laurel Asensio – Katips
- Janine Gutierrez – Dito at Doon
- Sharon Cuneta – Revirginized
- Rita Daniela – Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw
Best Picture
- Cinematografica, Planc, Quantum Films – Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- WINNER: Philstagers Films – Katips
- Cignal Entertainment, Octobertrain Films, Quantum Films – Big Night
- Viva Films – A Hard Day
- Ten17P – Arisaka
Special Awards
- Lifetime Achievement Awardee: Tessie Agana
- Exemplary Awardee for Public Service: Senator Imee Marcos
- Hall of Fame for Best Actor: Allen Dizon
- Hall of Fame for Best Editing: Jess Navarro
- FPJ Memorial Awardee: Senator Jinggoy Estrada
- Susan Roces Celebrity Awardee: Nora Aunor
- Don Jose R Perez Memorial Award: Moira Lang
- 1st Outstanding Public Service Award: Pangasinan Representative Christopher de Venecia
- 2nd Outstanding Public Service Award: Dr. Edinell Calvario
- German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Ranz Kyle and Ana Guerrero
- FAMAS Presidential Award: Congressman PM Vargas
- Angelo “Eloy” Padua Award for Journalism: Renz Spangler
– Rappler.com
