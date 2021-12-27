FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2021 Gabi ng Parangal

MANILA, Philippines – The 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) named its winners at their Gabi ng Parangal held on Monday, December 27.
The show was livestreamed on MMFF’s official Facebook page.
Big Night! emerged as the night’s big winner, earning the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.
Christian Bables won his second MMFF award, this time for Best Actor for his performance in Big Night!. His co-star John Arcilla took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.
Meanwhile, Charo Santos took home the Best Actress award for her role in Kun Maupay Man It Panahon. Her co-star, newcomer Rans Rifol, won Best Supporting Actress.
Late MMDA chair Danny Lim and late writer Bienvenido Lumbera were honored with the Natatanging Gawad MMFF award.
Here’s the full list of winners:
- Best Picture: Big Night!
- Second Best Picture: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Third Best Picture: A Hard Day
- Best Director: Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
- MMFF Jury Prize Award: Daniel Padilla, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Charo Santos, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bables, Big Night!
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rans Rifol, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: John Arcilla, Big Night!
- Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
- Gatpuno Antonio J Villegas Cultural Award: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas, Big Night!
- Best Production Design: Juan Manuel Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Visual Effects: Mofac Creative Works, Hue Media Quantum Post, Ogie Tiglao, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Editing: Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day
- Best Original Theme Song: “Umulan Man O Umaraw,” Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw
- Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo, Big Night!
- Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, A Hard Day
- Best Float: Huwag Kang Lalabas
- Gender Sensitivity Award: Big Night!
- MMFF Creator Jury’s Choice Award: Kandado
- Natatanging Gawad MMFF: Chairman Danny Lim and Bienvenido Lumbera
- Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Rosa Rosal
The MMFF is currently running in theaters until January 7, 2022. – Rappler.com