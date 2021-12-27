FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2021 Gabi ng Parangal

GABI NG PARANGAL. The team behind 'Big Night!' receives the award for Best Picture at the Metro Manila Film Festival awards night.

MANILA, Philippines – The 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) named its winners at their Gabi ng Parangal held on Monday, December 27.

The show was livestreamed on MMFF’s official Facebook page.

Big Night! emerged as the night’s big winner, earning the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.

Christian Bables won his second MMFF award, this time for Best Actor for his performance in Big Night!. His co-star John Arcilla took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Meanwhile, Charo Santos took home the Best Actress award for her role in Kun Maupay Man It Panahon. Her co-star, newcomer Rans Rifol, won Best Supporting Actress.

Late MMDA chair Danny Lim and late writer Bienvenido Lumbera were honored with the Natatanging Gawad MMFF award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture: Big Night!

Second Best Picture: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Third Best Picture: A Hard Day

Best Director: Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

MMFF Jury Prize Award: Daniel Padilla, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Charo Santos, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bables, Big Night!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rans Rifol, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: John Arcilla, Big Night!

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Gatpuno Antonio J Villegas Cultural Award: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas, Big Night!

Best Production Design: Juan Manuel Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Visual Effects: Mofac Creative Works, Hue Media Quantum Post, Ogie Tiglao, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Editing: Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day

Best Original Theme Song: “Umulan Man O Umaraw,” Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo, Big Night!

Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, A Hard Day

Best Float: Huwag Kang Lalabas

Gender Sensitivity Award: Big Night!

MMFF Creator Jury’s Choice Award: Kandado

Natatanging Gawad MMFF: Chairman Danny Lim and Bienvenido Lumbera

Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Rosa Rosal

The MMFF is currently running in theaters until January 7, 2022. – Rappler.com