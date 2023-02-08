LOOK: Anne Curtis, Erik Matti to team up in new movie

Anne, who first worked with Erik on the 2018 blockbuster film 'BuyBust,' will return to the big screen

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is making her acting comeback through a new big screen project with award-winning director Erik Matti.

Matti, who first worked with Curtis on the 2018 blockbuster film BuyBust, announced the reunion project through an Instagram post on Monday, February 6.

“We don’t shoot movies that are fast and easy,” he began his post, which showed him posing with Curtis and producer Dondon Monteverde.

The renowned filmmaker also hinted that the project with the actress will be action-packed again.

“And with someone like Anne who already knows how much bucketloads of blood, sweat, and tears it’ll take to do our kind of movies and yet is still so excited and passionate with the story we are going to tell, we can only give it our best to someone like Anne who is hungry to not just make good work but to also pour in the hard work it takes to get it done,” he added.

In the comments section, the actress shared her excitement for the project, adding that she’s “sooooo ready to 🤸🏻‍♀️🗡️⚔️💣🏹🐎👊🏽🤸🏻‍♀️😭☠️😍🔪🎯.”

Additional details about the project, such as its title, plot, other cast members, and target release date, have yet to be announced.

The upcoming film will serve as Curtis’ first acting project in more than three years. She last appeared in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Fest entry The Mall, The Marrier.

After that, Curtis went on to take a showbiz hiatus to focus on her pregnancy. She gave birth to daughter Dahlia Amelie in March 2020. – Rappler.com