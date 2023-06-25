LOOK: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes to co-star in new movie after 13 years

'Rewind' will serve as a collaboration between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, and Agosto Dos Media

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are sharing the big screen again, more than a decade after they starred together in the 2010 film You to Me Are Everything.

ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema announced through their “New Movie Alert” press conference on Thursday, June 22, that the DongYan tandem will be headlining the movie Rewind.

The movie will be directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, with Carmi Raymundo as the creative director and Enrico Santos and Joel Santos writing the screenplay.

Rewind will also serve as a collaboration between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, and Agosto Dos Media. Rewind would mark the couple’s first film together under Star Cinema.

Additional details, such as plot, other cast members, and target release date, have yet to be announced.

During the press conference, Cruz-Alviar described the upcoming film as a family drama with elements of magical realism. She added that the project was first pitched to the couple in 2020, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the announcement, both Marian and Dingdong took to social media to share their excitement for the project.

“I am beyond blessed to be able to share the screen with my loving husband in God’s perfect time,” she wrote. “We can’t wait to bring this project to life and make unforgettable memories together.”

Calling the film a “masterpiece,” Dingdong said that he’s happy that the “long-awaited collaboration is becoming a reality.”

“An exciting project is in the making, and this time, I have the pleasure of working alongside my amazing wife,” he added.

The couple first worked together when Marian got the role of Marimar in 2007. They worked on a number of shows such Dyesebel, Endless Love, and Ang Babaeng Hinugot sa Aking Tadyang.

They tied the knot in December 2014. They welcomed their children Maria Letizia in November 2015 and Jose Sixto in April 2019. – Rappler.com