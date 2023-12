Martin Scorsese to receive Berlin Film Festival lifetime award

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The renowned Oscar-winning film director is recognized for his outsized contributions to cinema

BERLIN, Germany – The Berlin Film Festival will recognize Martin Scorsese’s outsized contributions to cinema with a lifetime achievement award at its 74th iteration this February, organizers said on Thursday, December 21.

Festival organizers – who described the Oscar-winning director’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon as one of his greatest achievements – will award Scorsese, 81, an honorary Golden Bear on February 20.

With the award, he will join other winners such as Steven Spielberg, Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, and Dustin Hoffman.

“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model,” said festival director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Scorsese, who established himself as one of the core filmmakers of the New Hollywood era with 1976’s Taxi Driver, won his first Oscar in 2007 for The Departed after being nominated seven times for the film industry’s top honor.

Killers of the Flower Moon, about the murders of American Indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s, is a favorite for a best picture Oscar nomination and already is a Golden Globe nominee.

Other well-known films by New York City-born Scorsese include Gangs of New York, Goodfellas, and Raging Bull. – Rappler.com