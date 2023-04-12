WATCH: ‘The Marvels’ trailer sees team-up of Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau 

The two-minute clip also gives a first look at Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton's roles in the film

MANILA, Philippines – An all-female trio is set to take us on an exciting intergalactic adventure, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans!

Marvel Studios released on Tuesday, April 11, the first trailer for The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson reprise their roles as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and Nick Fury, respectively.

The sequel, though, will see Larson’s Danvers team up with fellow female MCU stars Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani, who portrayed Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel.

Play Video

In the almost-two minute clip, the powers of the three female superheroes appear to be entangled in such a way that makes them transport to wherever the other one was whenever they use their powers.

“This unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe,” Marvel Studios said.

The trailer also shared a first look at the characters of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and British actress Zawe Ashton, as well as of fan favorite Goose the Flerken. Details about Park’s role have yet to be announced.

The Marvels, directed by Nia Dacosta, is slated for a November premiere. – Rappler.com