So fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie cast announced

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new queen bee in town!

The cast for the upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls the musical has been announced, with Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey set to star.

According to Deadline, Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé will be playing Regina George, the queen bee who rules North Shore High School with a bitchy iron fist. Reneé returns to the role after playing Regina on Broadway from 2019 to 2020.

Senior Year actress Angourie Rice will be playing Cady Heron, the new girl in school who is struggling to fit in after recently moving from Kenya.

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho is playing Janis Sarkisian, the outspoken oddball who becomes one of Cady’s best friends.

Broadway breakout star Jaquel Spivey is set to play Damian Hubbard, who is the first to befriend Cady, along with Janis.

The upcoming Mean Girls film is based on the hit Broadway musical, which in turn was inspired by the iconic 2004 film written by Tina Fey.

The upcoming film is produced by Lorne Michaels, along with Tina, who is returning to writing duties. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are set to direct. – Rappler.com