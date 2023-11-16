Patriotism takes center stage in MMFF 2023 entry ‘GomBurZa’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRINCIPAL CAST. (from left to right) The directorial and principal cast of the highly anticipated film 'GOMBURZA' are all smiles as they pose for a photo.

Enchong Dee, who plays Padre Jacinto Zamora in the movie, shares that historians and members of the Jesuit community were present throughout the filming process to ensure historical accuracy

MANILA, Philippines – For both the actors and production members, passion and love for the country – that “alab sa puso” – remained an ongoing theme throughout the making of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry GomBurZa.

Produced by JesCom Films, as well as MQuest Ventures of MediaQuest in collaboration with CMB Film Services, the film sheds light on the roles in history that the three martyred Filipino Catholic priests – Padre Mariano Gómes, Padre José Burgos, and Padre Jacinto Zamora – played during the Spanish colonial period.

The GomBurZa were executed by the Spanish colonial government in the year 1872 for allegations arising from the Cavite mutiny. The trio is credited with fighting for equality against the Spanish friars and their martyrdom.

In the movie, Dante Rivero portrays Padre Mariano Gomez, Cedrick Juan as Padre Jose Burgos, and Enchong Dee as Padre Jacinto Zamora, with Piolo Pascual playing the role of Padre Pedro Pelaez, who is Burgos’ mentor.

During the film’s grand media conference on Monday, November 13, Dee emphasized that they put utmost importance in ensuring the historical accuracy of the film. To achieve this, the actor shared that historians and members of the Jesuit community were present throughout the filming process.

In doing so, the actors and production members admitted that they’ve also learned several events in the country’s history during the filmmaking process, which they said they’re most excited for the viewers to know about while watching the film.

Not only does the GomBurZa film promise to light the torch of history for modern-day moviegoers, the team behind the movie also aims to spark a trail of nationalism in the hearts of Filipinos.

On historical accuracy and film relevance

While they wanted to maintain historical accuracy, director Pepe Diokno shared that they had to take some creative liberties in several aspects of the film. What was important was that they executed these tastefully.

He said that the team behind GomBurZa started with the historical texts they had access to and then filled in the gaps from there.

“There was space for us to experiment and have some creative license when it comes to storytelling,” he said.

For instance, Padre Francisco Zaldua as played by Ketchup Eusebio was the fourth priest killed along with the trio, amidst conflicting reports as to the true nature of his role in the GomBurZa’s execution. This, Diokno said, allowed them to ask what type of story they wanted to tell in their quest to create an “emotionally compelling” story.

Because for Diokno, it would be “more than enough” if the viewers would feel charged and heated coming out of the cinema – akin to what the priests felt during their time and what the people who witnessed the execution in Bagumbayan felt.

“[They should be] feeling more in love with the country at mas buhay ang alab ng puso (and with more passion),” the director said as to what he wanted audiences to take away from the film.

In a similar vein, Dee also spoke about how his pride in being a Filipino was heightened while working on the film.

“I’m so proud to be a Filipino. I love this country, I will fight for this country. And if my way of sharing that [with] people and inspiring other people to love this country more is through my films, then I will gladly take it…. Yung alab [ko ay] nanggagaling sa pagmamahal ko sa bansa at ‘yung pagmamahal ko sa pag-gawa ng pelikula (My passion comes from my love for the country and my love for making films).”

When asked about how the GomBurZa film would be relevant for younger audiences, Fr. Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso, SJ, the Executive Director of Jesuit Communications and an executive producer on the film had this to say: “Nararamdaman po kasi ngayon ng kabataan ‘yung kaguluhan sa kasalukuyan. Ang mga kabataan ngayon ay nagtatanong, naghahanap ng kasagutan: ‘Ano bang solusyon sa mga ito?’ Meron pong sagot itong pelikulang ito. Kailangan nating manindigan, kailangan nating magsakripisyo. Ang puno’t dulo nito ay ang pagkakaiisa ng bayan.”

(As today’s youth feel and witness the current chaos, they are asking questions and looking for an answer on what would be the solution to this.’ This film has an answer. We have to stand up, we have to make sacrifices. The beginning and end is the unity of the people.)

CAST OF GOMBURZA. (clockwise from top left) Ketchup Eusebio, Jaime Fabregas, Elora Españo, Cedrick Juan, Enchong Dee, and Dante Rivero along with host MJ Marfori at the GOMBURZA Grand Media Conference held last November 13. Courtesy of GOMBURZA.

Members of the press were also given first-viewing access to an exclusive scene from the film, featuring the three leads in a dark cell discussing the fate that awaited them.

In the scene, Padre Burgos rails against the unfairness of the odds stacked against them to Padre Gómes: “Sa kasaysayan ng mga isla, nakaramdam na ba ng swerte ang sinumang isinilang sa bayan na ito? Ngayon sabihin mo sakin, Padre, hindi ba talaga tayo minalas at sinumpang bayan?”

(In the history of these islands, has anyone who had been born here ever felt lucky? Now tell me the truth, Father, are we not an ill-fated and cursed land?)

GomBurZa also stars Elijah Canlas, Tommy Alejandrino, Jaime Fabregas, and Epy Quizon. The film will premiere on December 25, as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.