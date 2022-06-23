‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ begins filming, to be directed by Nia Vardalos

NEW SEQUEL. 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' which stars John Corbett and Nia Vardalos, is getting a third film.

The romantic comedy franchise’s last sequel premiered in 2016

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is back for a new sequel, star Nia Vardalos shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 21.

Vardalos, who plays Toula Portokalos, will be directing the film.

“Guess who the director is? It’s me!” exclaimed the 59-year-old actress.

The cast is currently in Athens, Greece shooting for the production.

Further details such as the cast and premiere date have yet to be announced.

The original film’s cast includes John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Michael Constantine, who passed away on August 31.

Vardalos previously directed the 2009 film I Hate Valentine’s Day, where she starred alongside her My Big Fat Greek Wedding love interest Corbett.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a romantic comedy franchise that follows the story of Greek woman Toula Portokalos, who was still single and working at her parents’ restaurant at 30 years old. Toula then meets a white teacher named Ian Miller – played by John Corbett – and the two fall in love.

Its first film was released in 2002, while its TV show spin-off My Big Fat Greek Life aired in 2003. The film’s sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, premiered in 2016. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern