Producer of ‘My Hero Academia’ live-action adaptation gives update on film’s progress

'It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one,' producer Joby Harold says.

MANILA, Philippines – Producer Joby Harold confirmed that the live-action adaptation of hit manga and anime series My Hero Academia will be pushing through.

In an exclusive interview with Collider published on December 9 (Manila time), Harold said that he is currently working on the screenplay for the adaptation.

“Absolutely. It is something I’m working on and loving working on. I’m excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one,” he said regarding My Hero Academia’s live-action adaptation.

While he opted not to provide further details, Harold also confirmed that the show will be a live-action adaptation. He also expressed his excitement over the project.

“I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that’s probably all I can speak to, but it’s a big deal in my life. I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

News of the live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia first broke out in 2022. The film has been picked up by Netflix and will be produced by Legendary Entertainment.

Shinsuke Sato, who is known for directing the live-action adaptations of Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Kingdom, among others, will be directing the highly anticipated film.

Harold, the film’s screenwriter, is best known for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and The Flash, to name a few.

The film’s final release date has yet to be announced.

My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, who is born without a “quirk” – a superpower everyone else around him is born with. When the the world’s greatest hero All Might takes him under his wing to give him his own “quirk” after realizing his potential, Izuku – who later becomes known by his superhero name Deku – enters a high school for training superheroes.

Written by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The anime adaptation made its debut two years later in 2016, and is gearing up for a 7th season.

A fourth anime film adaptation is also reportedly in the works. – Rappler.com