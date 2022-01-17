WATCH: Netflix releases teaser for ‘Love and Leashes’

LOVE AND LEASHES. The Netflix movie will premiere on February 11.

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Monday, January 17, the first teaser for Love and Leashes, which stars Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and U-KISS member Lee Jun-young.

The 30-second teaser introduces Seohyun as Ji-woo, the rookie domme, while Jun-young will play Ji-hoo, the expert sub. “Get ready to spice up your K-drama viewing,” the caption read.

Get ready to spice up your K-Drama viewing when Love and Leashes, starring Seo Hyun and Lee Jun-young, arrives on February 11 🌶🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2R6VZPtKb — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) January 17, 2022

Based on a webtoon, Love and Leashes follows the unconventional racy romance between co-workers Ji-hoo and Ji-woo. “Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure, and pain,” the movie’s official logline read.

Seohyun, who starred in dramas Time, Hello Dracula, and Private Lives, will make her big screen debut with Love and Leashes. Jun-young, meanwhile, is known for his roles in dramas Goodbye to Goodbye and Please Don’t Date Him.

Love and Leashes is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 11. – Rappler.com