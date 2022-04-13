WATCH: Rebel Wilson goes back to high school in ‘Senior Year’ trailer

The comedy film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 13

MANILA, Philippines – Who even wants to return to high school? Well, Rebel Wilson’s character in Senior Year, apparently!

Netflix released on Tuesday, April 12, the trailer for its upcoming comedy film Senior Year, which sees Wilson’s character Stephanie waking up from a 20-year-long coma after a devastating cheerleading accident.

Now a 37-year-old adult, Stephanie attempts to relive her glory days by finishing her senior year in high school.

Play Video

“High school is just like yesterday for me; it won’t be weird at all,” Stephanie said in the clip.

But while donning a fashion trend from 2002, Stephanie starts to realize that life has drastically changed – Lady Gaga is the new Madonna, there’s eight more Fast & Furious films, popular kids no longer sit together in the school’s cafeteria, and there’s this thing called social media.

Senior Year marks Wilson’s first film in three years since her series of 2019 movies Hustlers, Jojo Rabbit, and Cats. It also stars Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, and Alicia Silverstone.

Senior Year is set to premiere on Netflix on May 13. – Rappler.com