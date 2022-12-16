‘Nocebo’ to screen in Philippine cinemas

MANILA, Philippines – Nocebo, the suspense thriller starring Eva Green and Chai Fonacier, is set to screen in Philippine cinemas after TBA Studios acquires theatrical distribution rights.

A Filipino-Irish production, the film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley.

The film tells the story of Christine (Eva), a fashion designer who suffers from an illness that mystifies her doctors and is putting a strain on her marriage with husband Felix (Mark Strong). A Filipino nanny (Chai) joins their household to help, and through traditional folk healing, she reveals a horrifying truth.

The film had its gala premiere at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain in October, and also opened the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. It screened in US cinemas in November.

“TBA Studios is ecstatic to bring Nocebo to a wider audience in the Philippines featuring our very own Chai Fonacier in an international film steeped in Filipino folklore. It is only fitting that our kababayans watch the movie on the biggest screen they could find with a crisp sound system to immerse in the world of Nocebo,” said Daphne Chiu, President and COO of TBA Studios.

Nocebo is set to premiere in Philippine theaters on January 18, 2023. – Rappler.com