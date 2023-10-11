[Only IN Hollywood] ‘A Very Good Girl,’ a fashion show, and a very showbiz wedding

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Complete with a red-carpet media line, the US premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' attracted Filipino American entertainment talents and celebrities!

LOS ANGELES, USA – Whether by coincidence or not, October – which is Filipino American History Month – has been quite hectic so far here in LA.

The first week of October kicked off in a major way with the US premiere of ABS-CBN’s Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo revenge melodrama, A Very Good Girl.

Dolly, Kathryn, and ABS-CBN’s top brass and creatives, led by its president and CEO, Carlo Katigbak, flew into town to launch the American release of director Petersen Vargas’ film at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Complete with a red-carpet media line, the premiere attracted Filipino American entertainment talents and celebrities. I met Carlo for the first time as the guests started trooping in.

“I can’t wait for you to watch the movie,” Carlo said.

Dolly and Kathryn, both looking elegant in white gowns, arrived at the same time.

GOOD GIRLS. Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Among the Fil-Am and Asian American talents who graced the premiere at the Pacific Design Center, lovingly nicknamed by locals as The Blue Whale for its hue and size, were Diana Lee Inosanto (currently starring in the Ahsoka series), Ginger Gonzaga (True Lies, the TV series based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1994 hit movie), Eddie Liu, Eugene Cordero, Princess Punzalan, JB Tadena, Carlin James, Kian Talan, Arianna Basco, Jennifer Paz, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Jason Rogel, and Zedrick Restauro.

Manila Luzon, Ru Paul’s Drag Race star and actress, towered over the guests since she wore mile-high heels to further boost her 5’10” height.

MANILA. Manila Luzon looking statuesque. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Inside the theater, the two leads, Carlo, plus his fellow ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Kriz Gazmen, addressed the packed audience. When the lights were turned on again as the credits rolled, the crowd stood up to cheer the film, an entertaining camp melodrama.

Dolly is excellent again as Mother Molly Suzara, a Mommie Dearest retail mogul, opposite Kathryn’s Philomena, a fired employee who is plotting vengeance. Make that vengeance with a capital V. Under a lesser actress, Philomena would have been swallowed whole by Dolly, without the latter meaning to.

The film also would not have worked, but it is to Kathryn’s supreme credit that she is up to acting mano a mano with Dolly.

At the after-party held at the nearby EP & LP Rooftop, guests congratulated the two stars and the visiting Kapamilya Channel top brass.

Tia Carrere came literally straight from her show at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz, with her friend, Paul Debevec, winner of two Academy Sci-Tech Awards, and Lisa Lew, Miss Philippines International turned multiple Daytime Emmy winner.

Ginger Gonzaga, shimmering in silver, was eager to meet Dolly, the first Filipina actress to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Ruben Ostlund’s acclaimed Cannes winner, Triangle of Sadness.

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, especially since we are observing Fil-Am History Month, it was good to see many achievers, especially Mari Acevedo, the first woman and person of color CEO of Birns & Sawyer, one of the oldest film production equipment and camera rental companies in Hollywood.

The following night, Dolly and Kathryn participated in a panel for A Very Good Girl by FilAm Creative, a nonprofit org, headed by the dynamic Mark Labella, devoted to the advancement of Fil-Ams in media and entertainment. Held at The Deco Building on Wilshire Boulevard, the panel was split into two segments.

Both panels, organized by FilAm Creative’s Drea Castro and Jeff Francisco, were introduced by Jazz Tangcay, the Filipino British Variety senior artisans editor, and Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN correspondent, vice chair of the Hollywood Creative Association (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association), and one of FilAm Creative’s advisors.

In the first panel, featuring Kriz, Leo Garcia, Carmi Raymundo, and Lea Dizon, the audience was awed to learn that A Very Good Girl was penned by twenty-somethings – Marionne Dominique Mancol, Jonathan Albano, and Daniel Saniana. Cheers to the Gen Z crop of film talents!

Kriz admitted that in this era of dwindling movie attendance in the Philippines, A Very Good Girl “was a gamble.” But as news reports touted, the movie made a record P10 million on its opening day and could be the Philippines’ biggest hit this year.

Leo stressed that the film is “story-driven,” which hews with my perennial answer when I am asked what is the most important element for a Filipino movie to make an impact internationally. It’s story, story, story.

After the first panel, Ruby Ibarra, terrific rapper, spoken word artist, and advocate, fired up the crowd with her songs on representation, female and Filipino empowerment and immigrant struggles. Performing while atop a bench, Ruby is enough reason why we should celebrate Filipino talents around the world not just on a certain month but every day.

RUBY. Rapper Ruby Ibarra performs. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Dolly and Kathryn engrossed the audience in the second panel with their respective stories and comments. Dolly admitted for the first time that she fell into a depression after filming A Triangle of Sadness in Europe.

Coming from the high of that filming experience for about six weeks, Dolly went into a funk when she came home, especially since the world froze to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic held its grip. The actress said that to overcome her feeling of ennui, she finally decided to write. The result is a play that I hope will be staged someday.

On a lighter note, Dolly shared that when people kept stepping on her Jude Macasinag gown at the premiere and repeatedly said sorry, she told them, “Okay lang, sanay naman akong inaapakan.” Touché. That’s our Dolly for you. But she’s a star now.

Mark Bumgarner and Rafe Totengco

On another evening, Mark Bumgarner, who designed Kathryn’s gown at the premiere, had the honor of having the finale show in F/Row’s spring-summer 2024 fashion week also held at The Blue Whale.

It was easy to imagine Hollywood actresses gracing the most glamorous red carpet events in Mark’s sophisticated yet very wearable gowns. Especially when Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, appeared on the runway and evoked Audrey Hepburn at the show’s climax. Yes, it seemed that Manila descended on LA this past week.

THE QUEEN. Pia Wurtzbach in a Mark Bumgarner gown. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Earlier, before the penultimate show by Atelier Cillian (and again before Mark’s show), models danced and strutted while showing off Rafe Totengco’s exquisite minaudières and handbags. By coincidence, Dolly clutched Rafe’s minaudière at the premiere.

I was glad to see that a friend, Marjorie Renner, winner of Modelhunt International 2023 (mature/classic category) in LA last August, was one of the models styled in punk. Actor Iñigo Pascual and other celebs were among those spotted in the VIP lounge and the front row.

Congratulations to executive producers Errol Isip and JL Rabelas who will bring this show to New York.

A Manila showbiz wedding in LA

And finally, on Sunday night, a wonderful wedding was so Manila showbiz. Adele Asistio, the daughter of singer-actress Djhoanna Garcia (she’s known as Giji Kocher in the States) and the late Caloocan City mayor Macario “Boy” Asistio Jr., got married to Albert Abundo, the grandson of LVN actor and singer, the late Bimbo Danao. Albert’s mom is Linda Abundo, the sister of the late dancer-actress Laura Danao.

In the ceremonies and reception held at Castaway, a landmark restaurant at a hilltop in Burbank, actresses Raquel Monteza (who came with her husband of many years, actor Jun Soler) and Veronica Jones proxied for wedding sponsors Katrina Ponce-Enrile and Laarni Enriquez, respectively.

NEWLYWEDS. (L-R) Adele Abundo, Giji Kochera aka Djhoanna Garcia, Lina Abundo, Albert Abundo. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Another sponsor, designer Robert Castaneda, was represented by Arnold Asistio. They joined a long list of prominent sponsors.

Djhoanna shared that Lyndon Apostol sang Billy Reid’s “I’m Walking Behind You,” popularized by Frank Sinatra and Eddie Fisher, because Boy Asistio had requested that if ever Adele got married, she should walk down the aisle to that song. Lyndon also crooned “The Lord’s Prayer” at the communion and performed as well in the program at the reception.

Felson Palad, who came with his wife, actress Donita Rose, sang “How Great Thou Art” in the Christian rites officiated by pastor Rodrigo Quema, with his fellow pastors Henjie Pimenta and Kevin Ramientos.

In the reception program emceed by the versatile Joseph Gelito, the newlyweds, for their first dance, swayed to one of Bimbo’s recorded songs, “Moonlight Serenade.”

Djhoanna complied with Adele’s request for her to sing Barbra Streisand’s “With One More Look at You/Watch Closely Now” from A Star Is Born.

DJHOANNA. Djhoanna Garcia performs for the guests. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

Of course, Djhoanna brought the house down with the ballad she was born to sing with aplomb, “This Is My Life.” The performer’s husband, Vincent Kocher, beamed as he watched her. But the couple’s beloved dog, Frizzy, almost stole the scene with her tutu skirt.

Tiana Kocher, Katrina’s rising singer daughter, Felson, singer-composer Abby Asistio (Veronica’s daughter), and other singers also entertained the guests. Maricar and the 4700 Band got folks swinging on the dance floor. Pop and jazz vocalist Alvin Reyes put on his directing cap for the night, coordinating the entertainment.

I wish Albert and Adele many, many years of laughter, blessings and yes, lots of music! – Rappler.com