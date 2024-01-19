‘Oppenheimer’ leads BAFTA Film Awards nominations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for "Oppenheimer" attends the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in Palm Springs, California, U.S., January 4, 2024.

The historical drama leads 2024's BAFTA nominations with 13 nods, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 nods

LONDON, United Kingdom – Historical drama Oppenheimer, one of last year’s highest-earning movies, led nominations for the BAFTAs with 13 nods on Thursday, January 18, but the omission of some favorites from Britain’s top movie honors surprised fans.

Oppenheimer, about the making of the atomic bomb, was followed by sex-charged gothic comedy Poor Things, with 11 nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony next month.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, and The Zone of Interest, which tells the story a family living next to Auschwitz, both received nine nods.

Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon will compete for the top prize, best film, alongside courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers, a comedy set in a boys’ boarding school.

Pink-themed phenomenon Barbie, the highest grossing film of 2023, missed out in that category but got five nominations overall.

“It has been an outstanding year for film-making as represented by the 38 films nominated today,” Anna Higgs, chair of BAFTA Film Committee, said in a statement.

“They showcase ambitious, creative and hugely impressive voices from independent British debuts to global blockbusters, from complex moral issues through to joyful journeys of self-discovery. They all ultimately explore human connection.”

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer, taking audiences back to when the American theoretical physicist oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

An awards season favorite, it has picked several prizes already, including five Golden Globes.

Cillian Murphy was recognized in the BAFTA leading actor category for his portrayal of Oppenheimer. Fellow cast mates Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt were also nominated in the supporting acting categories. Christopher Nolan was recognized for best director and adapted screenplay.

“I couldn’t be happier that the British Academy recognized so many of my collaborators on ‘Oppenheimer’, especially Chris Nolan,” Murphy said.

“Working on the film was an experience I’ll never forget.”

‘Shock’

Poor Things received a leading actress nod for Emma Stone, who has already pick up awards for her performance, as well as recognition in the outstanding British film and adapted screenplay categories.

Other leading actress contenders include Margot Robbie for Barbie, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, and Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller, who was also nominated in the supporting actress category for The Zone of Interest.

Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone, considered a strong contender for the best actress Oscar, was not nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon neither was Scorsese as director.

Various media outlets described Gladstone’s omission as a “shock”.

Alongside Murphy, Bradley Cooper of Maestro, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti of The Holdovers, and Teo Yoo for Past Lives make up the leading actor nominees.

None of the best director contenders has previously won the award, and four out of the six were first-time director nominees: Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest, Alexander Payne for The Holdovers, Andrew Haigh for mystery drama All of Us Strangers, and Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall.

Triet is the only woman on the list, with the omission of Barbie director Greta Gerwig raising some eyebrows.

“‘Barbie”s done incredibly well. It’s brilliant to see Greta nominated for (original) screenplay, for Margot and for Ryan to be nominated,” Sarah Putt, chair of BAFTA, told Reuters, referring to Ryan Gosling’s supporting actor nomination.

“It’s a very, very competitive year.”

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the awards ceremony takes place in London on February 18. – Rappler.com