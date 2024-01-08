‘Oppenheimer, ‘Poor Things’ win major prizes at Golden Globes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Oppenheimer" as Cillian Murphy holds the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer" at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024.

In TV categories, 'Succession' was named best drama while 'The Bear' wins best TV comedy

LOS ANGELES, USA – Historical drama Oppenheimer and gothic comedy Poor Things earned the top honors on Sunday, January 7 at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s star-studded kickoff to its annual awards season.

Oppenheimer was named best movie drama by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the Globes as a part of a new organization created after an ethics and diversity scandal.

Poor Things, starring Emma Stone as a deceased woman revived by scientists, won best movie musical or comedy, beating female-empowerment blockbuster Barbie.

In television categories, Succession was named best drama. The Bear, about the struggles of owning a restaurant, won best TV comedy.

The glitzy ceremony kicked off Hollywood’s annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10, and brought top stars together for the first time after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The event gave performers the chance to mingle and to publicize their movies and TV shows after months when red carpets and other promotion was prohibited.

The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streamed simultaneously for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime. – Rappler.com