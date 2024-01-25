‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex in Paris, France, July 11, 2023.

A spokesperson from distribution company Bitters End says they decided to release 'Oppenheimer' in Japan as the themes in the film 'hold a very significant and special meaning' for Japanese people

TOKYO, Japan – Japanese audiences can watch the movie Oppenheimer in cinemas from March 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, January 24, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscar Awards.

The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film Barbie with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan – the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

The outrage over the “Barbenheimer” memes prompted an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan, which said at the time they were “extremely deplorable”.

A spokesperson for Bitters End declined to comment on the release date or say why it took over half a year for Oppenheimer to be screened in Japan.

“We decided to release this film in Japan after much debate and deliberation, as the themes covered in this film are ones that hold a very significant and special meaning for us as Japanese people,” Bitters End said in December, according to local media, when it said Oppenheimer would be released in Japan sometime in 2024.

The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on August 6 1945 during World War Two, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. The US dropped another bomb on Nagasaki three days later, which killed more than 73,000 people. Japan surrendered on August 15. – Rappler.com