‘Oppenheimer’ wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Other winners at the PGA Awards include 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse,' 'Succession,' and 'The Bear'

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oppenheimer won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday, February 25, night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month’s Oscars.

The three-hour epic, which takes audiences back to the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, scooped the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards’ top honor – best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, Oppenheimer won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture – drama at the Golden Globes in January.

Other winners at Sunday’s PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, documentary American Symphony and television shows The Bear, Succession and Beef.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award. – Rappler.com