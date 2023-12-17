LOOK: Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Parade of Stars

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time in MMFF history, 10 films will be competing

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Parade of Stars was held on Saturday, December 16.

Lead stars of the 10 participating entries rode their respective floats around the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela) area.

The parade kicked off at the Navotas Centennial Park and had its final stop at the Valenzuela People’s Park where the main event happened.

The 2023 edition marked the first time for the MMFF Parade of Stars to pass through four cities. MMDA acting chairman and MMFF overall chairman Don Artes earlier said that this was because they “want more people to have a glimpse of the cast.”

Here are the participating entries and their respective floats:

Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story) starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards

(K)Ampon starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay

Penduko starring Matteo Guidicelli

Rewind starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Becky and Badette starring Eugene Domingo and Pokwang

Broken Hearts Trip starring Christian Bables, Andoy Ranay, Teejay Marquez, Iyah Mina, and Jaclyn Jose

Firefly starring Alessandra de Rossi, Cherry Pie Picache, and Yayo Aguila

GomBurZa starring Enchong Dee, Cedrick Juan, and Dante Rivero

Mallari starring Piolo Pascual

When I Met You in Tokyo starring Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos

The MMFF 2023 will run from December 25 to January 7, 2024 in theaters nationwide. – Rappler.com