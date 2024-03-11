Movies
Filipino movies

Rappler Talk Entertainment: 3 Days 2 Nights in Poblacion

Catch Jasmine Curtis-Smith, JM de Guzman, and director RC delos Reyes live at the Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a 20-something in Metro Manila, you’ve likely had a “Poblacion story.” Poblacion, the tiny, rowdy nightlife district tucked into a residential neighborhood in Makati, is the stuff memories – or hazy recollections in between blackouts – are made of. And it’s now the setting of director RC delos Reyes’ latest movie, 3 Days 2 Nights in Poblacion.

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk: Entertainment, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with Delos Reyes and the movie’s stars: Jasmine Curtis-Smith and JM de Guzman, on what it was like filming in the iconic “Pobla.”

Catch the interview here live on Monday, March 11, at 2 pm on check out Rappler on Facebook and YouTube. – Rappler.com

